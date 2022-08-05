New Anemone Species Acts As A Fabulous Hat For Hermit Crabs

Read on iflscience.com
Related
IFLScience
First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan
Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Squid Mom Spotted Carrying String of Eggs 4,500 Feet Below the Pacific Ocean Off the California Coast
A giant squid mom was seen carrying a string of eggs consisting of an unknown number of her unborn babies off the California Coast, according to a report by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) earlier this week. The incident went viral online, including on various social media platforms,...
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Phys.org
Plesiosaur fossils found in the Sahara suggest they weren't just marine animals
Fossils of small plesiosaurs, long-necked marine reptiles from the age of dinosaurs, have been found in a 100-million year old river system that is now Morocco's Sahara Desert. This discovery suggests some species of plesiosaur, traditionally thought to be sea creatures, may have lived in freshwater. Plesiosaurs, first found in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rare Photos Show White Calf of Critically Endangered Southern Right Whale
The calf in the photographs is known as a "brindle" and only four percent of whales are born this way.
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
PETS・
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
dailyphew.com
A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move
Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
An injured tiny turtle defecated plastic for 6 days after being rescued by an Australian zoo: ‘They’re just consuming it as their first initial food’
Baby green sea turtles are seen after being rescued after hatching at a nest at Acyatan Beach on August 23, 2018, in Adana, Turkey. A small turtle defecated plastic for six days after its rescue, a zoo in Sydney, Australia, said this week. “No feces came out, just pure plastic,”...
Freya the walrus sinks boats and captures hearts in Norway
For a week, a young female walrus nicknamed Freya has enchanted Norwegians by basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, making a splash in the media and bending a few boats. The 600kg (1,300lb) marine mammal has been named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty. She has...
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is collecting ocean mysteries
A lot of the rubbish the world throws out doesn’t just disappear into the ether — or even into landfills. A lot if it ends up in the ocean, whirling around for eternity as sea currents gather the garbage in a giant eddy of litter. The most famous...
Fossil of 560-million year-old creature believed to be the "earliest animal predator" named after David Attenborough
A fossil of a 560-million-year-old creature, which researchers believe to be the first animal predator, has been named after the British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough. Scientists said Monday they believe the specimen, named Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton. It is related to the...
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal. Plenty of evidence suggests the human mind functions differently if it is awake at nighttime. Past midnight, negative emotions tend to draw our attention more than positive ones, dangerous ideas grow in appeal and inhibitions fall away. Some researchers think the human circadian rhythm is heavily involved in these critical changes...
natureworldnews.com
People are Gushing Over Snail that Looked Like it Came from a Fantasy Novel
It appears like something out of science fiction when you see a golden snail with an iron scale foot. However, these snails are present in a few isolated regions of the Indian Ocean. Straight from a Fantasy Novel. Julia Sigwart, a scientist at Frankfurt's Senckenberg Research Institute and one of...
natureworldnews.com
Video: Nautilus Research Vessel Recorded a Strange Tentacled Sea Creature in the Depths of the Pacific Ocean
A tentacled sea creature, suspected to be a new species, was discovered by scientists aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus in the depths of the Pacific Ocean earlier this month. The discovery has been considered unique, since sightings of animals with resemblance to the tentacled organism have occurred in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean.
IFLScience
12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US
At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
WATCH: Brown Bear Filmed Swimming in the Open Ocean Between Islands in the Pacific
While passing between the Shumagin Islands of Alaska, a boat crew caught sight of a brown bear making its way through the chilly North Pacific waters. Typically, we see brown bears swim in rivers or fish-filled ponds – waters that the massive animals can paddle across in just a few strokes. But rarely do we see them making treks across much larger bodies of water.
Emaciated beluga whale stranded in River Seine to be given vitamins as it refuses food
French authorities are to give vitamins to a starving beluga whale stranded in the River Seine near Paris after it refused food. The cetacean was first spotted coasting along the Seine on Tuesday, miles away from the colder Arctic water it is used to, and has now swum 44 miles north of Paris. Refusing any food it has been given, environmental experts worry that they are in a “race against the clock” to save the beluga. Lamya Essemlali, president of marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, said: “It is really extremely thin. Its bones are protruding. I don’t...
Comments / 0