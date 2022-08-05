ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Anemone Species Acts As A Fabulous Hat For Hermit Crabs

By Rachael Funnell
IFLScience
 3 days ago
IFLScience

First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan

Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Plesiosaur fossils found in the Sahara suggest they weren't just marine animals

Fossils of small plesiosaurs, long-necked marine reptiles from the age of dinosaurs, have been found in a 100-million year old river system that is now Morocco's Sahara Desert. This discovery suggests some species of plesiosaur, traditionally thought to be sea creatures, may have lived in freshwater. Plesiosaurs, first found in...
WILDLIFE
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Science
dailyphew.com

A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move

Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn

In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal. Plenty of evidence suggests the human mind functions differently if it is awake at nighttime. Past midnight, negative emotions tend to draw our attention more than positive ones, dangerous ideas grow in appeal and inhibitions fall away. Some researchers think the human circadian rhythm is heavily involved in these critical changes...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

People are Gushing Over Snail that Looked Like it Came from a Fantasy Novel

It appears like something out of science fiction when you see a golden snail with an iron scale foot. However, these snails are present in a few isolated regions of the Indian Ocean. Straight from a Fantasy Novel. Julia Sigwart, a scientist at Frankfurt's Senckenberg Research Institute and one of...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Video: Nautilus Research Vessel Recorded a Strange Tentacled Sea Creature in the Depths of the Pacific Ocean

A tentacled sea creature, suspected to be a new species, was discovered by scientists aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus in the depths of the Pacific Ocean earlier this month. The discovery has been considered unique, since sightings of animals with resemblance to the tentacled organism have occurred in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US

At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Emaciated beluga whale stranded in River Seine to be given vitamins as it refuses food

French authorities are to give vitamins to a starving beluga whale stranded in the River Seine near Paris after it refused food. The cetacean was first spotted coasting along the Seine on Tuesday, miles away from the colder Arctic water it is used to, and has now swum 44 miles north of Paris. Refusing any food it has been given, environmental experts worry that they are in a “race against the clock” to save the beluga. Lamya Essemlali, president of marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, said: “It is really extremely thin. Its bones are protruding. I don’t...
ANIMALS

