Don't be Meta or Google: How to tell workers they need to be more productive

Read on www.protocol.com
Related
The Verge
Google, like Amazon, may let police see your video without a warrant
Arlo, Apple, Wyze, and Anker, owner of Eufy, all confirmed to CNET that they won’t give authorities access to your smart home camera’s footage unless they’re shown a warrant or court order. If you’re wondering why they’re specifying that, it’s because we’ve now learned Google and Amazon can do just the opposite: they’ll allow police to get this data without a warrant if police claim there’s been an emergency. And while Google says that it hasn't used this power, Amazon’s admitted to doing it almost a dozen times this year.
The Privacy Setting You Need To Change On Your New Android Phone
Google uses a vast network of sophisticated trackers injected into dozens of its services and millions of partner websites to serve you targeted ads (via Google). The trackers follow you across the internet from one website to the next, collecting detailed information about your browsing activity, interests, preferences, device info, and personal data. Using these details, Google generates a unique advertising ID for you and only shows ads from specific advertisers.
Meta's AI chatbot has some election-denying, antisemitic bugs to work out after the company asked users to help train it
Meta's new Blenderbot AI learns from users interacting with it, causing the chatbot to repeat election-denying claims, antisemitic tropes, and conspiracy theories.
The Verge
Meta is putting its latest AI chatbot on the web for the public to talk to
Meta’s AI research labs have created a new state-of-the-art chatbot and are letting members of the public talk to the system in order to collect feedback on its capabilities. The bot is called BlenderBot 3 and can be accessed on the web. (Though, right now, it seems only residents...
RELATED PEOPLE
protocol.com
Has digital transformation failed consumers?
Good morning! Nothing was supposed to help improve the customer experience more than digital transformation. But as it turns out, the "magical software fix" hasn't really fixed much at all. Consumers aren’t reaping the digital benefits. Even before the pandemic, two words seemed to dominate the vocabulary of every...
The Windows Club
Gmail emails going to Trash folder instead of Inbox [Fixed]
Gmail is one of the most used email services for internet users nowadays. The service is free to use and has a lot of fascinating features. However, some users have been facing an issue where their Gmail emails go to the Trash folder instead of the Inbox. In addition, the...
protocol.com
Can’t stop, won’t stop hiring
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It’s Sunday and if you’re not working your desk job, our deputy editor Karyne Levy suggests you spend your downtime cleaning up the town of Muckingham with Xbox’s PowerWash Simulator. Today, experts say tech hiring has slowed, but not by much; Activision Blizzard is fighting against the union again; and some workers want their employer to pay for them to sleep off their hangovers.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta ‘making plans to rival another major app’ with new platform called ‘Super’
MARK Zuckerberg's Meta is allegedly in the planning process of a new platform called Super that will rival another major app. Meta is revamping an old platform to try and mimic the popular live-streaming network, Twitch, according to multiple outlets. Although Super has been around since 2020, it was promoted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird
Meta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On August 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search the Internet too. That means if you ask it a question like, “What’s your favorite movie from the last year?” it’ll do a search crawl in...
How Can I Bypass Google Account Verification After Reset
This article focuses on what actually FRP is, the best way to bypass Google account, and how one can disable FRP to bypass Google account verification. Bypassing Google Account is a very interesting feature offered by Android to its users. This feature is exclusive to Android OS. However, this feature...
Google’s new update has made Search more specific
Google has improved the way that Search provides more specific results.Users have been able to search for an exact word or phrase on Google by putting quotation marks around it for some time.Now, the search giant is improving this further. “The snippets we display for search results (meaning the text you see describing web content) will be formed around where a quoted word or phrase occurs in a web document”, Yonghao Jin, a software engineer on Search, wrote in a blog post.“That means you can more easily identify where to find them after you click the link and visit the...
Facebook's AI Chatbot: ‘Since Deleting Facebook My Life Has Been Much Better’
In 2016, Microsoft unleashed an AI chatbot called Tay, which was shut down after it turned into a racist, holocaust-denying conspiracy theorist after less than a day of interacting with users on Twitter. Now, more than six years later, Facebook and its parent company Meta have publicly launched their own...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
The names of many iOS apps are changing as even big brands engage in keyword spamming
The effectiveness of keyword spamming on the App Store is leading developers of many apps to change the names of their apps – including those owned by major brands …. Apple commentator John Gruber noticed the trend, and was puzzled by it. Last week I noticed an update for...
ZDNet
Google wants more old-style business attitude. HP laughs in Google's face
Suddenly, tech companies are in a tizzy. The prospect of another recession lowered profitability and even, gasp, an uncertain future fills tech leaders with a peculiar horror. How can the future be uncertain when tech companies have always been used to creating it?. It was bracing, then, that Google CEO...
Google sued after pulling free Workspace tools for early adopters
Google is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after allegedly going back on its promise to provide lifetime access to its early Workspace subscriptions free of charge. The Stratford Company LLC, acting on behalf of early adopters, is suing Google parent company Alphabet for a sum of more than $5 million for ‘luring’ early Workspace adopters to use its services during the initial testing stages in return for free lifelong access.
Meta's latest AI chatbot has mixed feelings about CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes!"
Meta unveiled its most advanced AI chatbot to date on Friday, and any US adult can talk with it. But it seems the chatbot, BlenderBot 3, has some conflicting opinions on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. When asked about him, it gave answers ranging from "I think he is a great...
protocol.com
Amazon's serverless 'eye-opener'
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Werner Vogels thinks enterprises were quick to embrace AWS Lambda serverless computing, Twilio claims it wasn't the only company hit by a new hacking campaign and the latest in enterprise tech funding. So long, servers. Amazon chief technology officer Werner Vogels learned...
protocol.com
Twilio customer data accessed as part of hack
Twilio disclosed that a cyberattack involving the theft of employee credentials allowed attackers to access data from "a limited number" of customer accounts. As a provider of software that connects with customer systems, hackers targeting the company likely saw the potential to access data from end customers through initially compromising Twilio. The attack is similar to the one that hit identity security vendor Okta and some of its customers earlier this year.
protocol.com
If you think startups are overvalued, there are new ways to short them
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and I’m kind of shocked it's August already? I already sent one email asking for a meeting by the end of July. This week in the startup world: a who’s who list of who got a subpoena from Twitter, a second round of layoffs and how to short a startup.
How Google keeps you safe in Chrome without violating your privacy
Most of us should be familiar with Chrome's Safe Browsing feature, which warns if you're visiting a page that might be dangerous. It's not like most of us are actively seeking out malware or phishing sites, but once in a while, some link on Reddit, an email, or some deep Search rabbit hole takes you to an unsavory place, and Chrome lets you know it might not be a good idea to proceed. I never really thought about it very deeply it, but I always assumed that the system worked because Google knew through Chrome which pages I was visiting and kept an eye out based on a list. That's partly true, but it escapes one critical and interesting fact: The Safe Browsing system actually doesn't tell Google which pages you're on, preserving your privacy just a little more.
Comments / 0