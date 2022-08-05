The NFL is back! Preseason begins with Las Vegas Raiders blowing out under-manned Jacksonville Jaguars

Read on www.erienewsnow.com
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Raiders Running Back 'Destined' To Be Traded At Some Point
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of changes this past offseason. But there could be one more big move on the horizon involving a Pro Bowl running back. According to ProFootballTalk, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs seems "destined to be traded" sometime this season. PFT's Mike Florio pointed out in a recent feature that the team's decision to start him in the Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars on Thursday when all other skill position starters didn't play suggests that it may have been a "showcase" for other teams.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Pursue CB Deandre Baker Following Cut By Chiefs?
The Las Vegas Raiders still have the financial flexibility to go after a free agent or two. The popular consensus is a right tackle, but what about cornerback Deandre Baker following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs?. Several cornerbacks for the Raiders had solid outings during last week’s Hall...
Here's Latest on Bengals' Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old hasn't practiced during camp
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Resumes Throwing After Appendectomy
Monday’s practice marked the first time in over two weeks that the Cincinnati signal-caller tossed a football.
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams delivers passionate speech to teammates using last season as motivation
There is no doubt last season was a hard one for the Detroit Lions, continuing the streak of consecutive rough seasons. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016. The last time they won a playoff game was in 1991.
Watch: BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Throws Long Touchdown to Chase Roberts
A perfect pass to Chase Roberts was the highlight of BYU's practice on Monday
FOX Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
Yardbarker
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Preseason: 3 Concerns Post-Hall Of Fame Game
Generally speaking, the Las Vegas Raiders looked sharp in Canton. However, there were a few things that should be addressed moving forward. It goes without saying that the Silver and Black need to get a handle on all three of these. What are three concerns for the Raiders as of...
Raiders' Toed the Line in 1960 Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a grueling training camp, but the standard in training camp was established over six decades ago.
SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars host Browns on Friday + Careathon
Jacksonville, Fl — Jaguars fans have their first chance to see the changes under new head coach Doug Pederson on Friday night at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns at 7 pm. Watch the game on WFOX-FOX 30. Friday is also the 8th annual Careathon to...
