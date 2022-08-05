ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The NFL is back! Preseason begins with Las Vegas Raiders blowing out under-manned Jacksonville Jaguars

 3 days ago
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Raiders Running Back 'Destined' To Be Traded At Some Point

The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of changes this past offseason. But there could be one more big move on the horizon involving a Pro Bowl running back. According to ProFootballTalk, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs seems "destined to be traded" sometime this season. PFT's Mike Florio pointed out in a recent feature that the team's decision to start him in the Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars on Thursday when all other skill position starters didn't play suggests that it may have been a "showcase" for other teams.
NFL
Yardbarker

Should Raiders Pursue CB Deandre Baker Following Cut By Chiefs?

The Las Vegas Raiders still have the financial flexibility to go after a free agent or two. The popular consensus is a right tackle, but what about cornerback Deandre Baker following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs?. Several cornerbacks for the Raiders had solid outings during last week’s Hall...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
BOISE, ID
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Preseason: 3 Concerns Post-Hall Of Fame Game

Generally speaking, the Las Vegas Raiders looked sharp in Canton. However, there were a few things that should be addressed moving forward. It goes without saying that the Silver and Black need to get a handle on all three of these. What are three concerns for the Raiders as of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

