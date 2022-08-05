ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptonewsz.com

Crypto.com Secures EFTA and VSP Registration in South Korea

Crypto.com has announced that it has acquired PnLink Co., Ltd. and OK-BIT Co., Ltd. to secure Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in South Korea. PnLink Co., Ltd. is a payment service provider, and OK-BIT Co., Ltd. is a virtual asset service provider. The acquisition is...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum PoW Futures to Start Trading on Biggest Derivatives Trading Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Going long on ETH? You are duty-bound to read this

Since 2016, over 44 million contracts have been deployed on Ethereum [ETH]. Interestingly, the number has been on the rise. Users might have imagined that all smart contracts would have contributed to exchange interactions and Decentralized Applications (DApps) management. However, it has been a little different from the public’s perspective.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors

Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Ebang's Ebonex To Launch Crypto-Linked Card Through Partnership With Mastercard

Ebang International Holdings Inc., a China-based publicly listed company providing mining hardware for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, on Friday announced that its Australian crypto exchange platform, Ebonex, has partnered with Mastercard to enable a new crypto-linked card. Ebonex allows clients to buy, sell and trade crypto assets. This collaboration with Mastercard...
PERSONAL FINANCE
forkast.news

‘The Merge’ can make crypto payments mainstream again: Vitalik Buterin

Once we have scaling technology […] it actually becomes possible to really try to make crypto payments more mainstream again,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said during his keynote speech at the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 conference on Monday. Fast facts. “Cryptocurrency payments sort of became less popular after...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Bitmain co-founder welcomes crypto regulation to restore market confidence

To understand where the industry might be going after the market turmoil, we spoke with John Ge, chief executive officer at Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset manager with over $10 billion in assets under management and custody. Ge was formerly the head of investment and financing as well as a...
MARKETS

