SCP Cadet School turns internet horror stories into Pittsburgh-shot short films

Documentary captures Pittsburgh's inclusive Frigid Bitch bike race
The Frigid Bitch bike race has more than earned its name. The annual event, defined as a so-called alleycat, or unsanctioned race, challenges riders to brave cold temperatures while traversing Pittsburgh’s hilly, sometimes unforgiving terrain. What most attracted bicyclist Danielle DiVito-Gerson to the race was its billing as an...
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
Heinz History Center honors 19th-century African-American leader and abolitionist
Considering his many accomplishments, it seems as though Pittsburgh should know of Martin Robison Delany, a Black activist who spent his formative years in the city. Born in 1812 in Charles Town, Virginia to a free mother and an enslaved father, he fought in the Civil War (becoming the highest-ranking African-American field officer in the U.S. Army at the time), went on to study a variety of subjects, and became what is considered by many to be the father of Black nationalism.
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 8-14
Jazz Harpists: The music of Alice Coltrane. Tue., Aug. 9. 7-8:30 p.m. City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org. . Part of a series of concerts created by Yoko Suzuki, which explore seldom talked about female jazz composers and harpists, this show will spotlight the music of Alice Coltrane and the impact she made in the blues-based genre. The concert will open with a presentation on Coltrane from Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle, professor of African American music, jazz, and gender at Miami University.
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Digital Design Manager, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Project Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Grounded Strategies is seeking a Project Coordinator: Resident and Volunteer Resources to work with...
Cornell educator named Pennsylvania History Teacher of the Year
Cornell educator Amy Palo has been named the state’s top history teacher this year by the prestigious Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Palo, a high school social science teacher since 2007 at the Cornell School District, which serves the communities of Coraopolis and Neville Island, says her work is motivated by a drive to turn her students into effective civic participants.
House Dems schedule Pittsburgh hearings to discuss firefighting, energy, abortion
The Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee has scheduled four hearings in Pittsburgh over the next week to discuss issues ranging from tax breaks for first responders to the future of healthcare following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade. All four hearings will be open to the public...
