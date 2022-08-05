ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Companies must rein in profits rather than workers limit pay demands, unions tell Bank of England

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
 3 days ago

Companies should be asked to rein in profits instead of workers urged to limit pay demands, angry union leaders have told the Bank of England .

A furious row erupted after the BoE governor called on employees to show restraint, warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have ‘bargaining power’.

Andrew Bailey said the problem was one “we all have to be very conscious of" just a day after warning households would suffer the deepest fall in living standards on record as the UK plunges into a yearlong recession.

Urging workers to scale back their demands, Mr Bailey said: “If everybody tries to beat inflation, it doesn’t come down, it gets worse, that’s the problem.”

He added: “There’s a second problem. I put this in terms of high pay rises and high price increases, because in that world it’s the people who are least well off who are worst affected, because they don’t have the bargaining power. I think that is something that broadly we all have to be very conscious of.”

He said there were a “lot of people… very badly affected by this inflation” which he said was concentrated in rising energy and food prices. He warned that the bank had to act to ensure inflation did not become “embedded”.

“My key point is: If inflation becomes embedded and persistent it gets worse and the effects get worse and that’s why we have to raise rates,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

TUC Head of Economics Kate Bell hit back saying: “It’s time for companies to rein in their profits – not for hard pressed workers to cut back even further.

“After the longest and harshest wage squeeze in 200 years, working people in every part of the country are suffering a huge fall in living standards as prices soar. “

“With incomes set to fall even further and the economy teetering on the brink of recession, it’s now more than ever that workers need a pay rise. Without wage increases, working people will simply stop spending on anything non-essential – and that will hurt our high streets, damage business and make a recession very likely, putting jobs at risk up and down the country.

“Making sure people can put food on the table for their family is not going to push up inflation.” She added: “If the Governor is worried that some workers might miss out on negotiated pay rises, he should encourage all workers to join a union.”

Business Insider

The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say

Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Recruiter Page sees boost as wages grow

Recruiter Page Group said on Monday that it has benefited from the higher wages paid to those that it hires for other companies.The business said that it made around £82,800 in gross profit for every “fee earner” it has on the books in the first half of 2022. This is a 9.2% rise compared to the same period a year ago.The business also reported that it had increased its headcount by more than 10% to 8,668 by the end of June.Wages have been growing in recent months to at least take some of the edge off the cost of living,...
Don't Pay: Campaign for 'energy bills strike' gathers pace as companies celebrate record profits

Anonymous campaigners have stepped up calls for consumers withhold energy bill payments after gas and oil firms celebrated record profits this week amid the cost of living crisis.The Don’t Pay campaign urging millions to join the “mass non-payment strike” when fees are hiked again on 1 October.The campaign is run by several anonymous activists and was launched in mid-June.They said on Friday they had seen an upwell of support and would “scaling up hugely”, adding: “This movement is taking off.”“Millions more will already be thinking about whether they’ll be able to pay come winter and afford the other things...
Bank of England governor urges workers to limit pay rise demands to help others without 'bargaining power'

The governor of the Bank of England has urged workers to limit their demands for a pay rise this year warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have ‘bargaining power’.Andrew Bailey said the problem was one “we all have to be very conscious of" hours after he warned households will suffer the deepest fall in living standards on record as the UK plunges into a yearlong recession this autumn.He also rejected criticism from allies of Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become prime minister, that the bank should have raised interest rates earlier, warning that could...
Energy bills: What is the Don't Pay UK campaign?

A campaign group has called for mass direct action to force energy companies to reduce the cost of record-high prices of gas and electricity ahead of another expected spike in tariffs.The group Don’t Pay UK is calling on people to cancel their direct debit payments from 1 October to coincide with Ofgem lifting the energy price cap once again. The typical customer is likely to pay £3,358 a year from October, up from £1,971 a year in April, analysts are forecasting.But the campaign group, as well as debt advice charities, have warned that the withholding of payments carries risk.Who are...
Hot summer weather buoys retail sales as inflation pressure continues

Demand for summer clothing and picnic food during the hot weather helped sales at retailers rebound last month, according to new figures.The BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor for July showed that total sales increased by 2.3% during the month, bringing to an end three consecutive months of decline.Nevertheless, industry experts said growth was still driven by inflation, with the price of products significantly higher than the same period last year.Figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation hit a new 40-year high of 9.4% in June.Sales improved in July as the heatwave boosted sales of hot weather essentials ......
Soaring inflation drives more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck despite 5.1% increase in wages

Recent surveys show surging inflation is driving more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. The annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the past 12-month period that ended in June, according to data published on July 13 by the U.S. Department of Labor. That represented the largest annual increase since November 1981. The consumer price index previously surged in May by 8.6%.
Paltry U.S. minimum wage 'really striking' amid inflation

It's been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938. A recent Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any point since 1956. The purchasing power for workers making the federal minimum wage diminished by 27.4% since 2009, when the starting wage was last increased.
Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.

Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
Report finds finance workers win 20% pay hike as lowest-paid see wages flatline

Finance and insurance workers have enjoyed pay rises of up to 20% while the lowest earners have seen their wages flatline amid the worsening cost of living crisis, according to a new report.A “tale of two labour markets” has emerged in recent months with the highest and lowest earners experiencing pay growth on separate ends of the scale, research by the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR) found.The highest earners saw their pay rise by 11% on average in March while the lowest-paid workers’ pay grew by just 0.9% in the same period.City of London workers, where many of...
