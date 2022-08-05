Read on www.kwch.com
Only spotty rainfall; getting hotter soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The isolated storm chance will remain over southern Kansas into the overnight and early morning hours for Tuesday. Severe storms are not expected, but given the high humidity, locally heavy rains are possible. Storms will also be very slow to move. Temperatures will remain below the...
Cooler temps move in Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the hot and humid weekend has come and gone and it will be a cooler start to the work week with a few storms. Six of the first seven days of August have been hotter than 100 degrees in Wichita, but behind a cold front we are looking at near normal lower 90s later today.
Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat. Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.
Not as hot Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that heat relief is on the way for the start of the week, along with a chance for isolated storms. A cold front will move through the state overnight, which will lead to a chance of isolated showers and storms. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s over western Kansas with 70s over eastern Kansas.
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat again Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be hot again Sunday before heat relief arrives for the start of the workweek. It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will make it above 100 degrees for most of the state.
Severe drought levels impacting lawns and plants
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the heat, your grass may be looking a bit yellow. It’s a busy summer for Cathy Brady at Brady’s Nursery with multiple days hotter than 100 degrees. It’s causing issues for people’s trees, shrubs, gardens, and lawns. Nearly 30% of Sedgwick...
Weeks of triple-digit temperatures could increase grass fires
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Not only has Kansas seen triple-digit temperatures for weeks straight but the gustier wind this weekend is making current drought conditions scarier for rural firefighters. Fire management officer for the Kansas Forest Service, Dennis Carlson trains these rural fire crews he says the dry grass is...
Heat melts Park City man's roof
Weeks of triple-digit temperatures could increase grass fires. Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones. In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that means getting the house ready for them. Bel Aire company sending 'Clinics in a Can' to...
JumpStart on Broadway to offer $2.38 gas on Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Kansas chapter will partner with Wichita’s Jump Start Gas Station to lower gas prices to $2.38 per gallon – the national average on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. Gas will be offered for this price at the JumpStart on 730 N. Broadway in Wichita from 2 p.m to 3:30 p.m.
Augusta man drowns in Nebraska
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 79-year-old Augusta man drowned Saturday at a private lake south of Genoa, Neb. The drowning happened at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies from the Nance County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after and were informed that the victim, Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, was swimming approximately 100 feet from the shore. Witnesses heard him call for help then disappear under the water. He was last seen approximately 12 minutes before first responders arrived.
Back to School: Saving on supplies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of the school year just days away, many parents have been busy with back to school shopping. Or maybe you’ve been waiting to the last minute. We’ve been sharing tips on how you can save money as you shop, especially as prices go up.
Back to School: Driving safety
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With it being back to school month, we want to keep these safe driving tips in front of you to make sure your children get to and from school safely. First, focus on keeping your eyes on the road and off your phone. Many students walk to school, so always be aware of crosswalks and school zones.
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones. In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that means getting the house ready for them. Bel Aire company sending 'Clinics in a Can' to provide aide in Ukraine. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022...
Back to School: Organizing mementos
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It can be challenging to keep up with all the papers, artwork and awards kids get during the school year. This week, we’re sharing tips from local professional organizer Rachel Murphy on how to get organized. She says to keep a plastic bin handy to...
Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash. Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the...
Back to School: Bus stop safety
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As kids head back to school, we know safety is a top priority for you. This week, we’re helping make sure your kids are safe as they head back to class. Shane Konicki talked with personal protection expert Joe Schillaci about how to keep your little ones safe at the bus stop.
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita as the victim of a fatality vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred in the 5800 block of S. Broadway on Friday. Friday Evening: A man in his 50s died from his injuries...
Man wanted for quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department officials confirmed that around 9:00 pm Saturday, they arrested Stephen Marlow. He is wanted in Ohio in connection to a quadruple murder. “Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an...
Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
