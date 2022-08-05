ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

Cops Looking for Black Teens Arrested a Black Couple at Gunpoint

By Trone Dowd
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.vice.com

Comments / 9

Wendell Boyd
3d ago

For a patient on dialysis the Fistula is your lifeline. This man required endoscopy surgery to install a catheter witch are very prone to infection. Then he needs a new fistula. He needs to sue for several hundred thousand.

Reply(1)
8
Parmie Matt
2d ago

Instead of the governor worrieing about abortion he should be doing something about these racis cops! texas lead the way when it come to these cops and blacks.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theleadernews.com

Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside

A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosenberg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rosenberg, TX
Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Woman allegedly pulls gun in road rage accident in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Guns#Shooting#Police Cars#San Francisco#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient

Cell phone video provided to NBC News by the family's attorney captured moments from an incident where police officers in Rosenberg, Texas, were accused of using excessive force on a woman battling cancer and her husband. A 2016 lawsuit filed by Christine and Steven Saenz alleged the incident escalated when Steven tried to inform police about his wife's cancer and a device used to administer chemotherapy drugs in her chest.Aug. 6, 2022.
ROSENBERG, TX
The Associated Press

4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Galveston, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston, police said. Espinoza was being held in Galveston County jail Sunday on $400,000 bond, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him. Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said that after the SUV failed to stop, it struck a pickup truck, which then crashed into the golf cart that had six people aboard. He said that the golf cart and pickup were traveling in opposite directions through the intersection on a street that did not have a stop sign.
GALVESTON, TX
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
93K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy