URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 94. to 102F range with night time low temperatures in the mid 60s to. mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac,. Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Pomeroy, Othello,...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO