ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately

There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Super Bowl Lvii#Coaching#American Football#Pft#Hall Of Fame#Sports Business Journal#Navigate Research#Motorola
ClutchPoints

Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't done adding weapons to their offense. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that the team is signing wide receiver Devin Gray. Gray signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2018. His status on the team changed several times over a three-year stretch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

All-Pro DE Calais Campbell drops truth bomb on future with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering the wrong end of his 30s, and naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. Campbell was a key cog for the Ravens when he arrived in 2020, recording 4.0 sacks, six passes defended and 28 tackles in 12 games en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance. However, 2021 saw him decline, registering just 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in 15 games (14 starts). He did have 49 combined tackles, but it was quite clear he was no longer the same player that used to terrorize offenses–at least not in 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech

New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL

It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers

Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Lance looks 'different' to Bryant Young in 49ers camp

When the 49ers reported to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp this summer, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bryant Young was there to meet and greet a few of the team's current players. Young previously met quarterback Trey Lance at a fundraising golf event last year in Carmel....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy