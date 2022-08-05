Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL Season begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Every Sunday Night Football...
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony: Time, TV, streaming info
Eight men will officially gain entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
Yardbarker
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
Washington Stunner: Commanders Rookie LB Leaves Camp, Retires, Then Changes Mind
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
Chiefs Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't done adding weapons to their offense. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that the team is signing wide receiver Devin Gray. Gray signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2018. His status on the team changed several times over a three-year stretch.
NBC Sports
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
All-Pro DE Calais Campbell drops truth bomb on future with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering the wrong end of his 30s, and naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. Campbell was a key cog for the Ravens when he arrived in 2020, recording 4.0 sacks, six passes defended and 28 tackles in 12 games en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance. However, 2021 saw him decline, registering just 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in 15 games (14 starts). He did have 49 combined tackles, but it was quite clear he was no longer the same player that used to terrorize offenses–at least not in 2021.
thecomeback.com
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy
Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
NBC Sports
Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech
New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is back on the field today in Berea.
Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL
It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
saturdaytradition.com
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice
The Bengals hired Adam Zimmer as an offensive consultant this offseason.
NBC Sports
Sam Mills’ wife: There can no better place for him to rest than the Hall of Fame
Sam Mills, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 45, was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. His widow, Melanie Mills, presented him. “There can be no better place for him to rest than in the Hall of Fame,” Melanie Mills said.
Minnesota Vikings are playing a dangerous game with Garrett Bradbury
The Minnesota Vikings aren’t unique. They’re preparing for the start of the season like everyone else. Many new faces are
NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal
NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
NBC Sports
Why Lance looks 'different' to Bryant Young in 49ers camp
When the 49ers reported to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp this summer, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bryant Young was there to meet and greet a few of the team's current players. Young previously met quarterback Trey Lance at a fundraising golf event last year in Carmel....
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
