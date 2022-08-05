Newcastle haven’t got ‘free rein’ in transfer window, Eddie Howe claims

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has insisted the club will operate under spending restrictions for “years” despite the wealth of its Saudi-backed owners.

The Magpies have invested around £55million this summer on Lille defender Sven Botman, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and a permanent deal for Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett on top of the £94million they spent in January.

However, as they chase attacking reinforcements, head coach Howe said: “Financial Fair Play will impact us, will continue to impact us, I think, for a number of years.

“We haven’t got the free rein, the free hand that maybe has been perceived in the media, that we can go and sign whoever we want and pay extortionate fees and wages.

“We’re not in that position and I don’t think we will be for some period of time. We’re having to be creative and smart and try to make the right additions with the financial restraints that we have.”

Newcastle have had two bids for Leicester’s James Maddison rejected and saw Reims striker Hugo Ekitike opt to join Paris Saint-Germain instead earlier in the summer, and their search continues.

Howe declined to comment on individual players, but said: “The situation has remained the same since we made our last signing. We’re working hard to try and add to the group. We are active in the market, and we’ll wait and see if we can add players before the window shuts.

“There’s no frustration from me aimed at the club. It’s the circumstances around it where we’ve missed out on a couple of players because they wanted to go elsewhere.

“That’s the delicate thing. There’s a whole host of things that have to drop for you. It’s an ever-moving thing, it’s always changing. I’m very confident we can do what we need to make the squad as strong as possible.”