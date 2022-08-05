Read on forums.appleinsider.com
CNET
How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say
Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
iPhone 13 reigns while smartphone market falls; iPhone 14 to sell even better
The global smartphone market is still suffering, but it doesn’t seem to impact Apple as the iPhone 13 continues to sell well. If that isn’t enough, Wall Street analysts believe the iPhone 14 will do even better at launch. 9to5Mac has been reporting how well Apple has sold...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
9to5Mac
OLED iPad: Here’s everything we know
After introducing iPads with LCD and miniLED display technologies over this past decade, Apple is said to be readying an OLED iPad. While other competitors already offer tablets with an OLED display, here’s why Apple is taking so long, why it’s planning to do it now, and which models will get the perfect blacks this technology features.
Apple Insider
What's new in iOS 16 beta 5: Battery percentage in status bar, music visualizer, & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has issuediOS 16 beta five to developers which, as always, contains a number of bug fixes and feature enhancements. Here's everything new we' e uncovered thus far.
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
ZDNet
Purchase this high-powered MacBook Air from 2014 for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Apple has preserved its reputation as a leader in the tech world for years, but the company isn't afraid of selling its products at a premium. Just look at the Mac Pro's wheels, and the Pro Display XDR stand. But with inflation running out of control, Apple's latest tech might fall outside your price range.
Apple Insider
Apple radically cuts down on acquiring firms for technology and talent
Apple only rarely makes high-cost, high-profile acquisitions like its 2014 one of Beats. Nonetheless, it has been steadily and regularly buying up firms, until now. Apple avoids revealing any details of acquisitions except when required by law. According to Bloomberg, one such requirement has led to regulatory filings that reveal Apple spent $33 million on acquisitions in its fiscal year 2021. So far in fiscal 2022, it has spent $169 million.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 7 Edition sold out in the US ahead of new Pro model
According to multiple recent rumors, Apple is expected to introduce a more expensive Apple Watch “Pro” this year in addition to the regular new Series 8 models. And as we’re only a month away from Apple’s new product announcements, the current Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is now sold out in the US and a few other countries.
CNET
How to Charge Your iPhone Faster When You Don't Have Much Time
You look down at your iPhone and realize that it's very low on battery, and worse of all, you're about to leave somewhere where you won't be able to charge your device. You could quickly charge your phone right then and there, but will it be enough to last you? Possibly, if you maximize certain features.
Fstoppers
Should You Get a MacBook Air or iPad Pro?
A few years ago, asking whether one should get a laptop or a tablet for professional work would be a ludicrous question. However, with options like external display support and the same chip used in MacBooks, the iPad Pro is an intriguing option and in some ways, it is even a better one. So, which is right for you, the MacBook Air or the iPad Pro? This great video will help you answer that question.
Apple Insider
The cheesegrater Mac Pro is 16 year old, and still the best Mac ever made — for now
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It was when Apple made its previous huge transition, the move from PowerPC to Intel processors, when the original Mac Pro came out.
CNET
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
knowtechie.com
Apple’s next entry-level iPad could abandon the headphone jack
The days of headphone jacks on Apple’s devices are all but over. The company first removed the headphone jack from its iPhones and higher-end iPad models. Now, the company could be removing it from the entry-level iPad too. Earlier this week, MySmartPrice shared a first look at CAD renders...
