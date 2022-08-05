For the second time in as many days, strong storms made their way through western Pennsylvania, bringing emergency crews out for multiple calls. The first call during the storms was at 4:46 PM as utility lines were reported down in the area of Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton fire department was dispatched. As the storms got stronger, the Black Lick fire department and the Water Rescue Team were called in for standby detail. The rescue team was later dispatched to help with efforts in Westmoreland County at 8:24 PM to help with a rescue on Dickens Street in Latrobe.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO