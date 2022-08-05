ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
POLITICO

U.S. firms eye Taiwan exit on Chinese invasion risk

Hi, China Watchers. This week we probe the impact of Chinese military threats against Taiwan on the island’s foreign business community and unpack the misogynistic subtext of China’s antipathy toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We’ll also decode President Xi Jinping’s outreach to the Chinese diaspora and profile a timely book that warns that Washington must practice an artful balance of “deterrence and reassurance” to prevent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
Digital Trends

What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Daily Mail

Russian hypersonic missile expert is detained on suspicion of handing secrets to foreign nations as Putin's 'paranoia' sparks 'witch hunt'

A leading Russian hypersonic missile expert has been detained on suspicion of high treason. Professor Alexander Shiplyuk, 55, was held in a swoop by the FSB counter-intelligence agency in Novosibirsk, Siberia where he heads the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics. The respected academic is the latest to be held...
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
Washington Examiner

China unveils its Taiwan ambitions and enters new era of escalation

China suspended cooperation with the United States on climate change, criminal justice, and drug enforcement issues on Friday. Beijing also canceled military communications and maritime deconfliction with the U.S. In the context of People's Liberation Army weapons drills surrounding Taiwan, it is increasingly clear that Xi Jinping's regime has embraced...
The Independent

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead.The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that goes back generations. But if they complain, they, too, face the threat of death. This forest is the source of several key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths now reach into the lives of almost everyone on the planet, turning up...
Apple Insider

Malaysian bank scrambles to undo early Apple Pay launch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A bank in Malaysia mistakenly announcedApple Pay had launched via its website, marketing it has been quick to pull from the public's view.
americanmilitarynews.com

US launches spy satellite in Pacific as China swarms Taiwan

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) launched another spy satellite in the Pacific on Thursday just one day before China swarmed Taiwan with more than a dozen warships and nearly 70 warplanes. The launch is the second of two missions, the first of which was launched on July 13. According...
