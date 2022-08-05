Read on www.yardbarker.com
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology
Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
Mason Rudolph the Steelers' 'most accurate quarterback' in training camp?
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is the heavy betting favorite to be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers over both rookie Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph, and the job seemingly is Trubisky's to lose heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. Mark Madden of TribLIVE...
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on playing career: 'The end is near'
FS1's Colin Cowherd created buzz last week when he was outspoken about future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his bizarre antics. If Cowherd is hoping that "A-Rod" quietly finishes off his career by letting his numbers do the talking, he's probably out of luck. Fortunately for the anti-Rodgers folks, the four-time MVP's days in the league may be numbered.
Richard Sherman makes surprise appearance at Seahawks training camp
Sherman’s presence, even if temporary, is still interesting. He was notably unhappy with how his tenure with the team ended. He had also offered some criticism of Carroll on his way out the door. The former All-Pro cornerback is a member of the media now, so he’ll probably be...
Illegal contact penalties 'point of clarification' for NFL officials in 2022
Each offseason, the NFL asks its on-field officials to pay closer attention to certain rules and enforce them accordingly. One of the penalties they are looking at this year is illegal contact, and history says we could see a lot more flags thrown for that in 2022. An NFL spokesperson...
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
Ravens Preseason Game 1 Vs. Titans: Breakdown
The Ravens will play their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans without their key players. quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are among the players that will watch from the sidelines. Last season, the Ravens lost running...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
The 49er Defense Will Be Elite
Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over the team in 2017, the strength of the 49ers has been the defensive line. The 49er defense has a deep and talented defensive line led by two-time pro bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, and Samson Ebukam. Because the 49ers can keep guys fresh by using eight to 10 guys in their line rotation like Charles Omnenihu, Jordan Willis, Kerry Hyder, and rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson, the 49ers have the luxury of giving essential guys rest, keep fresh, and dominate the line of scrimmage late in games in the fourth quarter. The only question with the 49ers’ defensive line is who will be the edge rusher opposite Bosa.
Falcons QB coach: “Matt had way of getting people’s attention, and Marcus has his own way”
Being an NFL QB is one of the most challenging things in sports. Not only are teams dependent on the physical aspect of the position, but they’re also counting on signal callers bringing the intangibles to the table as well. The Falcons are entering uncharted territory in 2022 — the first season without Matt Ryan in more than a decade. The Boston College product long commanded Atlanta as one of the more respected QBs in football. Now, Marcus Mariota will take the reins and do his best to carry the mantle.
Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?
According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
ESPN writer on Packers' offense: 'It's on one or more of the Green Bay receivers to emerge'
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell laid out the "Achilles heels" for more than one dozen Super Bowl contenders heading into the season Monday morning and among them is the Green Bay Packers' much chronicled question mark at wide receiver. The Packers of course, traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent
The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
