NFL

Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology

Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on playing career: 'The end is near'

FS1's Colin Cowherd created buzz last week when he was outspoken about future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his bizarre antics. If Cowherd is hoping that "A-Rod" quietly finishes off his career by letting his numbers do the talking, he's probably out of luck. Fortunately for the anti-Rodgers folks, the four-time MVP's days in the league may be numbered.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Raiders#Jaguars#American Football#The New England Patriots#Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman makes surprise appearance at Seahawks training camp

Sherman’s presence, even if temporary, is still interesting. He was notably unhappy with how his tenure with the team ended. He had also offered some criticism of Carroll on his way out the door. The former All-Pro cornerback is a member of the media now, so he’ll probably be...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Illegal contact penalties 'point of clarification' for NFL officials in 2022

Each offseason, the NFL asks its on-field officials to pay closer attention to certain rules and enforce them accordingly. One of the penalties they are looking at this year is illegal contact, and history says we could see a lot more flags thrown for that in 2022. An NFL spokesperson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ravens Preseason Game 1 Vs. Titans: Breakdown

The Ravens will play their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans without their key players. quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are among the players that will watch from the sidelines. Last season, the Ravens lost running...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
NFL
Yardbarker

4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense

Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The 49er Defense Will Be Elite

Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over the team in 2017, the strength of the 49ers has been the defensive line. The 49er defense has a deep and talented defensive line led by two-time pro bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, and Samson Ebukam. Because the 49ers can keep guys fresh by using eight to 10 guys in their line rotation like Charles Omnenihu, Jordan Willis, Kerry Hyder, and rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson, the 49ers have the luxury of giving essential guys rest, keep fresh, and dominate the line of scrimmage late in games in the fourth quarter. The only question with the 49ers’ defensive line is who will be the edge rusher opposite Bosa.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons QB coach: “Matt had way of getting people’s attention, and Marcus has his own way”

Being an NFL QB is one of the most challenging things in sports. Not only are teams dependent on the physical aspect of the position, but they’re also counting on signal callers bringing the intangibles to the table as well. The Falcons are entering uncharted territory in 2022 — the first season without Matt Ryan in more than a decade. The Boston College product long commanded Atlanta as one of the more respected QBs in football. Now, Marcus Mariota will take the reins and do his best to carry the mantle.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?

According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent

The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
NFL

