HBO Max app update brings SharePlay to iPhone, iPad
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The HBO Max app has gained SharePlay support, allowing users to sync shows with friends and family duringFaceTime calls.
Apple held weekend Q&A panel for streaming hit 'Severance'
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On Sunday, Apple held a special conversation to discuss its Emmy-nominated psychological thriller "Severance," featuring the cast and crew.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
Amazon Prime Day: The absolute best deals available right now
Amazon Prime Day, the two-day shopping bonanza that puts hundreds of thousands of products on sale — both at Amazon and at many other retailers that now join in on the e-Commerce free-for-all — is here, and we're bringing you the best products and discounts in this tidal wave of tech deals. From the best Android phones to the best chargers, Chromebooks, tablets, wireless earbuds, and beyond, if it relates to mobile tech, the best deal you'll find for today is right here.
Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
Ex-Apple inventor describes how his VR patent works to solve car motion sickness
YouTube personality Mark Rober has talked about his time at Apple, including the reasoning behind his work on an augmented virtual display patent for the long-rumored Apple Car. Mark Rober is best known as a YouTube star, teaching science with fantastical experiments and explaining the principles at play. He is...
What's new in iOS 16 beta 5: Battery percentage in status bar, music visualizer, & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has issuediOS 16 beta five to developers which, as always, contains a number of bug fixes and feature enhancements. Here's everything new we' e uncovered thus far.
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
Tons of Roku models are on sale at Amazon today
If you bought a non-smart TV from a retailer’s TV deals because you wanted to take advantage of a huge discount, or you bought a smart TV but you find its interface too complicated, then you should think about purchasing a Roku player. These streaming devices are quick and easy to set up, as you only need to connect them to your TV through an HDMI cable and to your home’s internet, then sign up for a free Roku account. If you want to try it out, now’s a great time because several models of Roku players are on sale on Amazon.
What is Jony Ive, former Apple chief designer, doing now?
If you’re scrolling through this article on your iPhone screen or MacBook—you owe a lot to former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive. The award-winning industrial designer has had a hand in just about every Apple product to date, having spent more than 20 years working in direct collaboration with the late Steve Jobs.
This weekend's best Apple deals: $119 Apple TV 4K, $299 iPad, $179 AirPods Pro, $354 off Mac
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $354 this weekend on a variety of Apple products, ranging from the Apple TV 4K to iPads and the latestM2 MacBook Air.
Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?
It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
Apple issues fifth developer beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16
Apple is now on the fifth round of milestone operating system testing, providing developer beta testers more builds of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those taking part in the test program or as an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software.
Apple radically cuts down on acquiring firms for technology and talent
Apple only rarely makes high-cost, high-profile acquisitions like its 2014 one of Beats. Nonetheless, it has been steadily and regularly buying up firms, until now. Apple avoids revealing any details of acquisitions except when required by law. According to Bloomberg, one such requirement has led to regulatory filings that reveal Apple spent $33 million on acquisitions in its fiscal year 2021. So far in fiscal 2022, it has spent $169 million.
