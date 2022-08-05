Toms River, NJ East Little League prepares for glory as they enter Metro Regional Tournament

Read on mybeachradio.com
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/8
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect starting at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. High heat and humidity will combine for a heat index of 100-104 and increasing the threat of heat related health issues. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Mon...
Car smashes through front of Linden, NJ furniture store
Linden police said a car on Sunday struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue and crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture. Baker Hamad told News 12 New Jersey he was in the back of his store when the...
NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek
Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
Something different to do on a Saturday night in NJ
If you're not a fan of the boardwalk scene but you still want to spend some time near the shore, you should check out Wall Stadium. There have been many rumors over the last few years about the fabled track closing, but it is still alive and roaring this season.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Absolutely Stunning Home For Sale on West Point Island in Lavallette, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably ten or eleven years ago with my then girlfriends family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
The List Of The 2022 NJ Hall Of Fame Inductees Has Been Released
The list of inductees for the 2022 induction into the 2022 New Jersey Hall of Fame was just released and some fantastic people are receiving the honor. This is officially the 14th class of inductees and shines a light on some of the greatest celebrities, trailblazers, and heroes from our very own state.
10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
The Absolute Best Running Stores in New Jersey Are Found Near The Jersey Shore
Some dates are pretty important to remember. Like your significant others birthday, when a job interview is, when the milk in your fridge expires, there's a lot to keep in mind!. One date that always sticks in my head is the date I decided to start running and getting in...
Could the spotted lanternfly help control another invasive NJ species?
The spotted lanternfly has been a hot topic lately in New Jersey, particularly along the Shore. Here, beachgoers in certain areas are starting to notice an abundance of these insects taking over in areas that typically wouldn't be of concern. New Jersey as a whole didn't start experiencing these bugs...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
This Popular Salad Chain Opened It’s Third New Jersey Location
A new, trendy salad chain restaurant opened a new Garden State location and I’m personally really excited about this. I feel like all of the most successful and trendy restaurants usually are pretty healthy and model their ordering procedure after Chipotle. It’s efficient and works for all of the...
Love it or hate it, restaurant robots are coming to New Jersey
How would you feel going to a restaurant and being served by a robot?. Whether you like the idea or not, this may start happening in New Jersey sooner than you think. With the Garden State labor shortage continuing and salaries for servers going up a growing number of eateries are considering the idea of leasing or buying a restaurant robot.
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
The Odd And Unusual Story That Is New Jersey’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery
There are many unsolved mysteries all over the nation, including many right here in the Garden State. Choosing the greatest mystery in each state is not an easy task, but it is the challenge taken on by Reader's Digest, and the one they chose for the Garden State is a weird story dating back nearly 100 years.
Run Through the Vineyards 5K at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, NJ
Dust off your running shoes. This sounds like a really cool 5k. You get to run through the vineyards at Laurita Winery in New Egypt. The popular winery has announced you can register now for Run the Vineyards 2022. It's happening Saturday, October 8th at 10am. Tell your friends and...
