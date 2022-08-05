Read on forums.appleinsider.com
Apple TV+ debuts new Original Podcast about a real life treasure hunt
Apple TV+ has announced a new original podcast series dubbed "Missed Fortune," which will tell the true story of one man's obsession with a treasure hunt.
HBO Max app update brings SharePlay to iPhone, iPad
The HBO Max app has gained SharePlay support, allowing users to sync shows with friends and family during FaceTime calls. Users who wish to use the SharePlay feature must have an HBO Max ad-free subscription. In addition to SharePlay, mobile devices will also gain the shuffle button, allowing users to...
Apple held weekend Q&A panel for streaming hit 'Severance'
On Sunday, Apple held a special conversation to discuss its Emmy-nominated psychological thriller "Severance," featuring the cast and crew. "Severance" is a show that plays on the idea of keeping work separate from the rest of an employee's life, by separating the memories of the two. The show recently received...
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022
Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
Here to Make Friends: Why Emmys Are Recognizing Positive Reality TV Over Dramatic Storytelling
Click here to read the full article. While saltier reality shows including Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise and HBO Max’s “FBoy Island” are still very much a thing — and very popular — there has also been a bumper crop of “nice” reality programming infiltrating the arena. And, it turns out, Television Academy voters are fans. A look at the reality categories in this year’s Emmys race include Netflix’s A-for-effort baking competition series “Nailed It!,” the long-running, pride-focused VH1 series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and both NBC’s mentorship musician series “The Voice” and its goofysweet crafts program “Making It.” Even the vibe of...
Adobe & Apple TV+ team up to highlight women behind 'Luck'
Adobe is partnering with Skydance Animation andApple TV+ to highlight some of the women that were crucial to producing animated film "Luck" — and inspire future generations of creativity.
What's new in iOS 16 beta 5: Battery percentage in status bar, music visualizer, & more
Apple has issuediOS 16 beta five to developers which, as always, contains a number of bug fixes and feature enhancements. Here's everything new we' e uncovered thus far.
Boxing great Mike Tyson compared streaming giant Hulu to a 'slave master'
Mike Tyson has had choice words about Hulu before, and he did not pull his punches when talking about the unauthorized series they're airing.
OLED iPad: Here’s everything we know
After introducing iPads with LCD and miniLED display technologies over this past decade, Apple is said to be readying an OLED iPad. While other competitors already offer tablets with an OLED display, here’s why Apple is taking so long, why it’s planning to do it now, and which models will get the perfect blacks this technology features.
Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?
It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?
I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird
Meta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On August 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search the Internet too. That means if you ask it a question like, “What’s your favorite movie from the last year?” it’ll do a search crawl in...
Fact check: Fact check: Disney+ has gained subscribers, not lost them
Disney does not publicly share any information about the number of subscribers to its streaming service outside of quarterly financial reports.
This weekend's best Apple deals: $119 Apple TV 4K, $299 iPad, $179 AirPods Pro, $354 off Mac
Save up to $354 this weekend on a variety of Apple products, ranging from the Apple TV 4K to iPads and the latestM2 MacBook Air.
Tons of Roku models are on sale at Amazon today
If you bought a non-smart TV from a retailer’s TV deals because you wanted to take advantage of a huge discount, or you bought a smart TV but you find its interface too complicated, then you should think about purchasing a Roku player. These streaming devices are quick and easy to set up, as you only need to connect them to your TV through an HDMI cable and to your home’s internet, then sign up for a free Roku account. If you want to try it out, now’s a great time because several models of Roku players are on sale on Amazon.
Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend
There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
