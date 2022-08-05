Read on www.magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Columbia and Lafayette counties on Sunday, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,930. Total Active Cases: 99, up...
Columbia County's active COVID-19 cases down by 10
Active COVID-19 cases were up in Union and Ouachita counties on Saturday, but down in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,923. Total Active Cases: 98,...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 8, 2022: Welcome, Columbia County Fair
Magnoliareporter.com welcomes back as a seasonal advertiser the 2022 Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. The fair is Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24. You can go for the rides, shows and exhibits but for our part, it’s the fair food. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the fair’s 2022 catalogue. It will tell you everything that you need to know about the fair and how to enter its large number of contests and special events. We appreciate the opportunity to tell everyone about the plans for the fair, which is now only a month and a half away.
Whitehead new VP for Human Resources at Bodcaw Bank
Bodcaw Bank has named Jenny Marie Whitehead as vice president of Human Resources. Korey Keith, CEO of Bodcaw Bank, said Whitehead is a great fit for the culture of Bodcaw. “Jenny Marie has been a community leader for Magnolia and Columbia County for the last 14 years. She has a track record of success and possesses leadership skills that will strengthen our team, further develop our staff, and provide Bodcaw Bank with an advantage to continue reaching our goals. Jenny Marie is known for her fierce personality and outstanding integrity,” Keith said.
El Dorado bank moving into Murphy Oil building, contractor buys First Financial Centre
Two major downtown El Dorado office buildings, including the iconic former Lion Oil Company building, are changing hands. First Financial Bank of El Dorado has purchased the former Murphy Oil Corporation building at 300 N. Peach as its new corporate headquarters. Diversified Construction and Design will buy First Financial’s headquarters...
SAU-Tech honors Dillworth-Johnson
Wyletta Dilworth-Johnson is the Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero award recipient for August at SAU-Tech. She is a Camden native and graduated from Camden Fairview High School in 1997. She furthered her education at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with a bachelor of science in criminal justice (2003) and a master of science in mental health and wellness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix (2021).
Ouachita County Fair will run for four days
The 2022 Ouachita County Fair will kick off four days of fun this year with earlier dates, August 10-13, at the Ouachita County Recreational Center, 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden. Gate admission and parking are free. The fair supports youths involved in 4-H and FFA programs. It has what...
Dr. Slater new UAM Dean of Mathematical and Natural Sciences
The University of Arkansas at Monticello has announced the appointment of Dr. Shuneize Slater as dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences. Dr. Slater joins the leadership team at UAM with extensive knowledge of the university and its traditional service area. She grew up in Dumas, and graduated from UAM in 2009 with a bachelor of science in chemistry.
Columbia Christian student/parent orientation 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Columbia Christian School students and parents will meet for orientation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. The meeting will start in the arena, and then students and parents will head out to see teachers and classrooms. School supplies may be brought that evening as well. Students will be counted absent...
TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck
A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
Mildred Beene
Mildred Beene, 91, of Magnolia, formerly of Emerson, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
Man gets more than 11 years for assaulting NW LA postal carrier
A Vivian, LA man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 11 years, 5 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. A federal grand jury returned an indictment in...
Rosston man jailed for shoplifting, causing damage to police vehicle and at MRMC ER
Keanu Brady Flippin, 26, of Rosston faces multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at Walmart, and causing damage to a police vehicle and at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. According to a statement from Magnolia Police, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the shoplifting report. Flippin was taken...
Venoy “Colonel” Simpson
Venoy “Colonel” Simpson, 85, of Magnolia passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Venoy was born on March 15, 1937 in Willisville to the late Pascal and Beulah (Hamilton) Simpson. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a Mason. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
Cast set for September Magnolia Arts play, "The Red Velvet Cake War"
The Magnolia Arts Center has named its cast for "The Red Velvet Cake War." Show dates are September 14-18. “The Red Velvet Cake War” is a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Jones Hope Wooten. CAST. Cee Cee Windham -- Deidra Gunnels. Gaynelle Verdeen Bodeen...
Rebuilding SAU volleyball team pre-season last place among GAC coaches
Southern Arkansas is picked to finish last in the Great American Conference 2022 Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Oklahoma Baptist claimed six of the 12 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite. Harding and Southwestern Oklahoma State shared second place. The Bison...
