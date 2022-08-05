Read on www.magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Columbia and Lafayette counties on Sunday, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,930. Total Active Cases: 99, up...
Mega Millions rolls over, two $1,500 winners in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Million lottery. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Kentucky. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 2-5-29-64-69, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be...
COVID-19 cases drop in South Arkansas on Friday
COVID-19 active cases declined across South Arkansas on Friday, with lower numbers in four counties and no change in one county. The Arkansas Department of Health said there were no additional virus deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,916. Total Active Cases: 108,...
Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach
Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
Lockheed Martin vows more venture capital to tech start-ups
Lockheed Martin, which has a major production facility in South Arkansas, has doubled its venture capital fund from $200 million to $400 million. Lockheed Martin Ventures will use the increased funds to continue to accelerate future defense innovation through investment in start-up technology companies. “The success of our venture capital...
U.S. sending Ukraine more South Arkansas arms
The Department of Defense said Monday that President Biden has authorized a drawdown of $1 billion worth in U.S. military assets for Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs as it battles Russia. Assets manufactured in South Arkansas are part of the move. The DOD said the authorization is the...
