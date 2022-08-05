Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta: Start date and how to get access

Have an itchy trigger finger already? Then you shouldn’t miss the chance to secure yourself a beta key for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, coming in 2022.

The release date for Modern Warfare 2 is already set for October 28, 2022, but as usual, Activision will be inviting fans to a beta test in advance. No worries, you won’t have to do any actual testing – you’ll be able to play a nearly finished multiplayer build to get a feel for the game ahead of time and leave some feedback regarding gameplay balance, if you feel so inclined.

When that beta test for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is happening and how you get access to it is what this article will clarify.

Modern Warfare 2: When does the Beta start?

The beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will most likely take place around mid to late September 2022. Activision has yet to officially unveil the multiplayer mode for its newest game, which is most likely happening during the Call of Duty League’s (CDL) 2022 Finals on August 7, 2022.

Some database leaks have already revealed the following possible schedule, which is line with previous releases:

September 15 to 16: Beta for pre-orders on PS4 and PS5.

September 17 to 19: Beta opening for all users on PS4 and PS5.

September 22 to 23: Beta for pre-orders on all platforms.

September 24 to 26: Beta opening for users on all platforms.

Modern Warfare 2: How to get into the Beta?

As is often the case, there are several ways to gain access to the beta – one of which opens up very soon: to get into the Modern Warfare 2 beta for sure, you can watch the CDL’s 2022 Finals on YouTube on August 7, 2022. Follow the steps on the official page to link your respective accounts, and then tune in at 21:00 CEST to claim your access.

If you’re planning on attending the live-event in California, you’re also in luck: every spectator present on-site will receive a beta key as a goodie.

However, you don’t have to travel around the world to get access: Pre-ordering the game will also get into the test phase, with PlayStation users enjoying a head start. Such privileges are amongst the grounds why Sony is so worried about Microsoft taking over Activision Blizzard, as has recently been revealed in some regulatory documents from Brazil. For now, players on Sony’s console still get dibs on diving into the highly anticipated FPS game.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.