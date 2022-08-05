ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Orange County Man Dead After Altercation at Gas Station

By Boris
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wrrv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person shot dead in Newburgh motor vehicle crash

NEWBURGH – One person is dead after being shot early this morning (Monday) in the City of Newburgh. Few details are available currently as police are still investigating, but apparently, there was an accident involving a number of vehicles in the area of 211 Liberty Street before 2 a.m.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Local Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New City

The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police. Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.
NEW CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wappingers Falls, NY
Middletown, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh’s second murder victim this year was 39-year-old Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – The victim of Newburgh’s second homicide this year was a 39-year-old Newburgh man who was shot in the back while in a car, Newburgh City Police said. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received several calls of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Avenue. While responding, officers responded to a call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie cops take illegal gun from teen after traffic stop

POUGHKEEPSIE – An 18-year-old was arrested on a gun charge after a concerned citizen reported seeing three teens enter a Poughkeepsie apartment, including one with a visible handgun on Sunday. Keyben Lopez was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and held for arraignment at police headquarters after...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Garnet#Violent Crime#Citgo#Bp
Mid-Hudson News Network

Apartment fire in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A second-floor apartment in a building on Thompson Street in the City of Port Jervis late Saturday morning damaged the kitchen area of the residence, fire officials said. The fire was quickly knocked down with damage limited to the one area of the apartment. One occupant...
PORT JERVIS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?

Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting

A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy