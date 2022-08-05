Orange County Man Dead After Altercation at Gas Station

Read on wrrv.com
Driver Shot, Killed, Causing Rollover Crash In Newburgh, Police Say
Police are searching for witnesses after a Hudson Valley man was shot and killed while driving, causing a rollover crash. The incident began in Orange County in Newburgh around 1:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8 on Benkard Avenue. The shooting death was discovered while the city of Newburgh officers were responding...
Person shot dead in Newburgh motor vehicle crash
NEWBURGH – One person is dead after being shot early this morning (Monday) in the City of Newburgh. Few details are available currently as police are still investigating, but apparently, there was an accident involving a number of vehicles in the area of 211 Liberty Street before 2 a.m.
43-Year-Old Man Drowns In Haverstraw Lake, Police Say
A 43-year-old man drowned in a lake in the Hudson Valley. New York State Park Police and State troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to New York State Police.
ID Released For Local Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New City
The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police. Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.
Newburgh resident dies after being pulled from bullet-ridden car
A City of Newburgh resident died after being pulled from a motor vehicle rollover accident early Monday morning, the city police department said. The unidentified 39-year-old man was removed from the vehicle, which had been "shot multiple times," and transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The...
Gunshot victim found dead after car crash in Newburgh
Police say the driver was shot on the corner of South Lander Street and Benkard Avenue Monday around 1:30 a.m.
Newburgh’s second murder victim this year was 39-year-old Newburgh man
NEWBURGH – The victim of Newburgh’s second homicide this year was a 39-year-old Newburgh man who was shot in the back while in a car, Newburgh City Police said. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received several calls of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Avenue. While responding, officers responded to a call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident.
Poughkeepsie cops take illegal gun from teen after traffic stop
POUGHKEEPSIE – An 18-year-old was arrested on a gun charge after a concerned citizen reported seeing three teens enter a Poughkeepsie apartment, including one with a visible handgun on Sunday. Keyben Lopez was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and held for arraignment at police headquarters after...
Police release identity of pedestrian fatally struck in New City
Officials say the victim is Steven Semoff, 64, of New City.
Police Probe Reports Of People Following Mother, Child Inside Target At Poughkeepsie Galleria
After reports on social media of men following a woman and a child in a Hudson Valley Target store, police found the suspects and investigated the crime. The incident took place in the Town of Poughkeepsie around 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police said on Facebook...
Officials ID woman killed in Monroe house fire
Officials have identified a Monroe woman killed in a house fire.
Apartment fire in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A second-floor apartment in a building on Thompson Street in the City of Port Jervis late Saturday morning damaged the kitchen area of the residence, fire officials said. The fire was quickly knocked down with damage limited to the one area of the apartment. One occupant...
Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
Police: 4 suspects involved in $2 million jewelry heist in the Bronx
The NYPD released video of a $2 million jewelry heist in broad daylight in the Bronx on Friday.
Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?
Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting
A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Cars stuck under collapsed carport in Orange County
There are several cars stuck under a carport that collapsed at a parking lot in Orange County, New Jersey.
Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
