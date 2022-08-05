ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

4 new speed cameras added to school zones in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Today the Baltimore County Police Department will activate four new speed camera locations in the following three school zones. Woodholme Elementary School, 300 block of Mt Wilson Lane (westbound) New Town High School & Elementary, 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd (both north and southbound) Randallstown...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Patapsco Distilling Company

Look no further than Historic Downtown Sykesville to find some of the best Maryland Made Craft Distilled Spirits. Patapsco Distilling Company has a main street location – making it the perfect place for you to test out their ‘tasting room’. This family owned business has been open...
SYKESVILLE, MD
chestertownspy.org

Baltimore Country Cousin Applique Quilt Class

Come join us for a lovely quilt adventure at the Fiber Arts Center! In this class we will be focusing on the hand applique techniques to render four beautiful quilt blocks to make a wonderful quilted wall hanging/quilt. Each month we will construct a block and learn how to applique stems, flowers, circles and more. You will become quite adept at appliquing lovely designs! Contact instructor, Kay Butler for further questions: 410-829-5136 or email: mrs.kay.butler@gmail.com.
DENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

German Shepherd puppy receives life saving-surgery in Harford County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A stray, German Shepherd puppy was given life-saving surgery by the Humane Society of Harford County for an uncommon birth defect. Last week, Harford County Sheriff's Office's animal control brought the young stray dog named Rett into Pleasantville Animal Hospital, for medical attention because he was unable to eat and had a visibly arched back.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City activist discusses opportunities for squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders are debating solutions to the violence involving squeegee kids. A 15 year old is due in court this week, charged with murder for fatally shooting a driver last month who approached him swinging a bat. In last month, the debate surrounding squeegee kids has...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

East Baltimore still burdened by sinkhole repair on North Avenue

BALTIMORE -- It's been one month since a sinkhole shut down a section of East North Avenue. WJZ has spoken to neighbors who want to know when they can drive down the street again."I come through here every day," Antwine Jones said. "It just seems longer. It seems like more than 30 days."After a month, people still don't know when the stretch of North Avenue between Homewood Avenue and Greenmount Avenue will reopen."Everyday I come down Greenmount and I have to come through here, and it's kind of hard to get through here," Jones said. "They've got the road blocked off....
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Household Waste#Pesticides#Earth
foxbaltimore.com

As tensions rise over squeegee kids one website aims to help

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The age old issue of squeegee kids has come to a head in recent weeks following the death of Timothy Reynolds in early July. A 15-year-old squeegee kid has since been indicted for his death. It’s just one example of the heightened tension between drivers and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Paint Out' held at Baltimore's Mount Vernon Place, paintings sold in September

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of artists captured the scenery of Mount Vernon and put it on display for a "paint out" on Sunday."I started painting in oil as a 12-year-old," artist Kathleen Kotarba said.Now, she is capturing the magic of Mount Vernon on canvas."The Mount Vernon place has it all: the most gorgeous architecture in the city, the Washington monument, beautiful fountains," Kotarba said.Kotarba is one of 30 artists who participated in the "paint out"—a day where the outdoors becomes the studio."It's all fair game," she said. If it's outdoors, it's all fair game."From watercolors to oil painting, painters from the...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
southbmore.com

South Baltimore Resident Sam Cogen Slated as Baltimore’s Next Sheriff

Sam Cogen, the current president of South Baltimore Neighborhood Association and former Assistant Sheriff for Baltimore City, will be the next Sheriff of Baltimore City after a narrow victory over 33-year incumbent John W. Anderson in the Democratic Primary. No Republicans or Independents are running for Sheriff. Cogen received 39,500...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

New cameras coming to Owings Mills and Randallstown

Drivers in Baltimore County will need to slow down in some parts of Baltimore County. Otherwise, they risk getting a ticket. Four new speed cameras are being activated starting on Monday around the Owings Mills and Randallstown areas. They are in school zones near Woodholme Elementary, New Town Elementary and...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
deseret.com

Perspective: It’s time to end the practice of ‘trauma funding’

“Imagine how it would feel if the work you loved compelled you to repeatedly go to your darkest place of pain,” writes Damion Cooper in the most recent issue of The Chronicle of Philanthropy. Cooper, the founder and CEO of the Baltimore nonprofit Project Pneuma, was shot 30 years...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Another hot one for Maryland with high humidity and heat index

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says Monday will continue the trend of hot and humid days with temps in the 90's, but expect the heat index to reach the 100's. It will be the hottest around 3 p.m. so be careful outdoors. There is a chance of a isolated afternoon thunderstorms starting around 1 p.m. for the Baltimore metro area.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction

Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
MARYLAND STATE
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Baltimore Festival Cruise In

Stop by the annual Baltimore Festival Cruise In on Friday, August 5 at 4 p.m. Enjoy music from the 1950s and 1960s as you check out these cool rides. Registration is between 3-6 p.m. Awards will be distributed on the Jerry Ayers Stage at 7:45 p.m. For the full list...
BALTIMORE, MD

