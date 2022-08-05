4 Reasons I'm Not Worried About a Recession

Read on www.fool.com
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
U.S. May Be Headed for Recession—Here's How Long Experts Expect It to Last
Opinions differ on how long a recession could last. Several economists told Newsweek what to expect.
The recession is already here–if you’re a woman
Gender inequities that existed pre-pandemic have been exacerbated. Women's labor force participation is plummeting and inflation is hitting products that are marketed to women twice as hard as those marketed to men. Is there a fact that seems obvious to you, but when you share it with someone else, they...
The economy right now is the Fed's 'worst nightmare' and there's a 50% chance of a global recession, Citi economist says
"The recent economic data has been the central bank's worst nightmare," Citi's chief economist said. He says it'll be hard for the Fed to fix low global demand and high inflation at the same time. Citi economists peg the odds of a global recession at 50%. The economic outlook isn't...
Stimulus Checks 'Likely' in Next Recession: Economics Expert
While the move is "likely," it would also be a "terrible" time for the government to be cutting stimulus checks, an economics professor said.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’
Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
Motley Fool
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Cost-of-living adjustments are intended to protect Social Security recipients' purchasing power. With inflation raging in 2022, the program is likely to increase the monthly benefit by 10%. Limitations of the Consumer Price Index mean that this increase might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
In the early ’80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn’t back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
U.S. Recession Would Likely Impact White-Collar Workers, Economist Says
As the surge in inflation prompts fears of a downturn, economist William Lee has warned that entry-level and young professionals are most at risk.
Inflation has the average American taking $100 out of savings every month
Americans are coping with a higher cost of living by dipping into their savings, a new survey finds. On average, Americans withdrew around $617 from their savings account from the beginning of January through the end of June 2022 to cover everyday costs like groceries and gas bills, according to New York Life’s Wealth Watch Survey.
Motley Fool
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know
In 2022, a number of big shifts went down that have been affecting workers and retirees alike. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
You Can Make More Money by Claiming Social Security Benefits at 62. Here's How
Your monthly Social Security benefit varies based on when you decide to claim it. While you'll collect less monthly if you claim at 62, it could pay off if you can afford to invest your benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
4 Signs We Are in a Recession (and 4 Signs We’re Not)
Recession is a burning hot topic right now, but the conversation around it is rather chaotic. Like so many issues, the state of our economy has become a partisan debate, with Republican officials...
Are We in a Recession? Here's What the Experts Say
U.S. gross domestic product contracted 0.9% in the second quarter, following a decline of 1.6% in Q1. Although two consecutive quarters of negative growth don't constitute the official definition of a recession, economists and strategists remain split on whether we're in an actual downturn or not. Which is fair enough....
Bombshell Jobs Report: All Pandemic Jobs Lost Restored, Flipping Recession Script And Fueling Inflation, Fed Fears
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.8% Friday morning after the Labor Department reported encouraging U.S. jobs market numbers from July. The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, beating consensus economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, returning to...
Motley Fool
Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not
The Social Security annual earnings limit for working retirees is $19,560 in 2022. Reduced Social Security benefits from the retirement earnings test will be added back once someone turns their full retirement age. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Recession forecast explained: What you need to know
A recession is coming, according to the Bank of England, and it will be a long one, lasting more than a year.The economy is not expected to shrink as sharply or as deeply as it did during the financial crisis in 2008, but inflation - the rate of price rises - is set to stay elevated through 2023. This will drive down living standards by the greatest rate on record, according to the central bank.Borrowing is now more expensive with the Bank of England’s key interest rate raised to 1.75 per cent on Thursday. And the buying power of...
CNBC
Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
CNBC
The Fed disagrees, but Main Street says 'the recession is already here.'
The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Confidence Index hit an all-time low in the third quarter 2022, with President Biden's approval hitting an all-time low as well. More than three-quarters (77%) of small business owners expect inflation to continue to rise and only about one-quarter (26%) have faith in Federal Reserve policy.
