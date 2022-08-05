ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

4 Reasons I'm Not Worried About a Recession

By Christy Bieber
Motley Fool
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The recession is already here–if you’re a woman

Gender inequities that existed pre-pandemic have been exacerbated. Women's labor force participation is plummeting and inflation is hitting products that are marketed to women twice as hard as those marketed to men. Is there a fact that seems obvious to you, but when you share it with someone else, they...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Economic Activity
Fortune

The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’

Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Fortune

Inflation has the average American taking $100 out of savings every month

Americans are coping with a higher cost of living by dipping into their savings, a new survey finds. On average, Americans withdrew around $617 from their savings account from the beginning of January through the end of June 2022 to cover everyday costs like groceries and gas bills, according to New York Life’s Wealth Watch Survey.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

In 2022, a number of big shifts went down that have been affecting workers and retirees alike. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Are We in a Recession? Here's What the Experts Say

U.S. gross domestic product contracted 0.9% in the second quarter, following a decline of 1.6% in Q1. Although two consecutive quarters of negative growth don't constitute the official definition of a recession, economists and strategists remain split on whether we're in an actual downturn or not. Which is fair enough....
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not

The Social Security annual earnings limit for working retirees is $19,560 in 2022. Reduced Social Security benefits from the retirement earnings test will be added back once someone turns their full retirement age. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Recession forecast explained: What you need to know

A recession is coming, according to the Bank of England, and it will be a long one, lasting more than a year.The economy is not expected to shrink as sharply or as deeply as it did during the financial crisis in 2008, but inflation - the rate of price rises - is set to stay elevated through 2023. This will drive down living standards by the greatest rate on record, according to the central bank.Borrowing is now more expensive with the Bank of England’s key interest rate raised to 1.75 per cent on Thursday. And the buying power of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

The Fed disagrees, but Main Street says 'the recession is already here.'

The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Confidence Index hit an all-time low in the third quarter 2022, with President Biden's approval hitting an all-time low as well. More than three-quarters (77%) of small business owners expect inflation to continue to rise and only about one-quarter (26%) have faith in Federal Reserve policy.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy