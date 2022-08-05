Read on jcpost.com
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, August 7, 2022
Lawrence Police Arrest Man Wanted in Ohio Quadruple Murder. LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Lawrence police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Ohio. 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night after a nation-wide search. The shootings took place Friday at multiple crime scenes in a suburban neighborhood north of Dayton, Ohio. Butler Township police have identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and 15-year-old Kayla Anderson. In a press release, Lawrence police said on-duty police had reason to believe Marlow was in Lawrence and initiated a city-wide search. He was taken into custody without incident after police identified his vehicle at 23rd Street and Ousdahl. Police said they had not yet determined a motive for the shootings. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges.
Geary County Fish & Game Association members meet Monday
Geary County Fish & Game Association will host their annual fish fry at the organization's August membership meeting Monday evening. The meal will begin about 6 p.m. Those who attend should bring side dishes and desserts enough to feed their family and guests. After the meeting there will be a short meeting, presentation of Junior Trap League awards and awards from the High School Clays spring season.
School bus advice is issued
As time for the return of children to school approaches be aware. The “Danger Zone” is the area on all sides of the bus where children are in the most danger of not being seen by the driver (ten feet in front of the bus where the driver may be too high to see a child, ten feet on either side of the bus where a child may be in the driver’s blind spot, and the area behind the school bus.)
City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford
The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
Chamber will host a MAC breakfast Aug. 25
LTG. Ret. Perry Wiggins will serve as the speaker for the next Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Breakfast on Aug. 25th. Wiggins is currently the Executive Director of the Governor's Military Council. The breakfast will be held at the Milford Lake Conference Center at Acorn's Resort...
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
New lion exhibit opens Friday at Kansas zoo
SALINE COUNTY —Less than nine months since breaking ground, Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) is thrilled to announce the opening their new exhibit, Pride of the Prairie, on Friday, according to a media release from the park. Mimicking the savanna grasslands of Africa, the native tall grass prairies of Kansas...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
LJWORLD
Devin Neal to in-state recruits considering Kansas: ‘Don’t be afraid to take risks’
Devin Neal always knew he wanted to be different. The Lawrence High graduate grew up watching the Kansas football team struggle year after year but his interest never wavered. When he was extended a scholarship by former coach Les Miles during his junior season and accepted it in March 2020, it was only natural that he’d take it.
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories
Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
Vonn Webb joins the Fresno State coaching staff
Former Junction City Blue Jay player Vonn Webb has been hired to serve as an assistant basketball coach for Fresno State University. Justin Hutson serves as the head coach at Fresno State.
A Sticker of Satisfaction
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. I am writing this on the day of the primary elections, complete with my “I Voted” sticker on the left pocket of my shirt. I am proud to say that I exercised my right to vote, and, in my mind, I made all the right choices. To my knowledge I have participated in every election since I turned 18, and I intend to exercise it every opportunity I get for the rest of my life.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 8
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are not available. Jon Buchanan III, Failure to appear, Arrested 8/5. Obed Herrera, Driving...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
🎥Miss the '22 Central Kansas Free Fair parade? Watch it here
ABILENE - If you missed seeing this year's Central Kansas Free Fair parade, click on the link below.
Work progresses on a west side roundabout in Junction City
Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said Thursday that the Karns Drive portion of the K-18 - Karns Drive roundabout is projected to open next Friday, Aug. 12th. That location is the back entrance to nearby Junction City Middle School. K-18 has been opened for east and west traffic...
K-State launches effort to support growth of meat processors in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A rush to locally produced meat partly necessitated more than two years ago by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has spawned consumer’s interest in direct-to-consumer processing businesses, said a group of Kansas State University experts. Dustin Pendell, an agricultural economist with K-State Research and...
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
