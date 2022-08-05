Lawrence Police Arrest Man Wanted in Ohio Quadruple Murder. LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Lawrence police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Ohio. 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night after a nation-wide search. The shootings took place Friday at multiple crime scenes in a suburban neighborhood north of Dayton, Ohio. Butler Township police have identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and 15-year-old Kayla Anderson. In a press release, Lawrence police said on-duty police had reason to believe Marlow was in Lawrence and initiated a city-wide search. He was taken into custody without incident after police identified his vehicle at 23rd Street and Ousdahl. Police said they had not yet determined a motive for the shootings. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges.

