NECN

Firefighters Injured, House Destroyed in Merrimac Fire

Three firefighters were injured battling a fire in Merrimac, Massachusetts that destroyed a house, according to officials. Fire departments from around the region, including the state's wildfire control arrived at a house on Skunk Road in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon to take out a fire that authorities say threatened power lines in the area.
MERRIMAC, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Truck crashes into McHugh Funeral home

MANCHESTER, NH – A funeral home was heavily damaged after a Dodge Ram pick-up truck slammed into the brick structure at Hanover and Beech street Saturday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded to a report of a truck into a building with possible injuries. On arrival at about...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
MELROSE, MA
WMUR.com

Nashua police arrest man in connection to March robbery

NASHUA, N.H. — Police made an arrest on Friday connected to a robbery from back inMarch. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of Nashua, is charged with burglary and robbery. Campbell is accused of breaking into a Nashua home, assaulting a person inside, then stealing various items. Nashua police said...
NASHUA, NH
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
nbcboston.com

Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation

New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
NORTHFIELD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February. Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Firefighter among several injured in house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that injured several people in Lynn, Massachusetts, including a firefighter. The two-alarm fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. One resident said he alerted six other people who live in the...
LYNN, MA
NECN

Man Rescued From Pond in Lynn, Mass.

A man is in stable condition after being rescued from Breeds Pond in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Police say they pulled a man out of Breeds Pond who was apparently drowning. After police performed CPR on the unconscious man, he was taken to Salem Hospital, where officials say he's in stable condition.
LYNN, MA
NECN

Man Pulled From Pond in Medford Not Expected to Survive

State and local police said a 28-year-old man who was pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning is not expected to survive. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" Sunday at Wright's Pond. They said the person was still alive when they were pulled from the water.
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
nbcboston.com

Police Search in 2 Towns Saturday as NH Triple Homicide Investigation Continues

Authorities planned to search areas in two New Hampshire towns on Saturday as part of their investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that state police and other law enforcement agencies would be in Northfield and Tilton on Saturday in the areas of Wethersfield Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road and Laconia Road, along with the ramp areas entering Interstate 93.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say

WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Defense rests in trial of man charged in Randolph motorcycle crash

LANCASTER, N.H. — The defense rested Monday in the trial of a man accused of causing a crash in 2019 that killed seven motorcycle riders. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, is on trial for multiple felony charges in the deadly crash on Route 2 in Randolph. >> Timeline: Zhukovskyy's driving history;...
RANDOLPH, MA

