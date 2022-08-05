Read on www.wmur.com
WMUR.com
Three firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after three-alarm fire in Northfield
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire in Northfield late Sunday night. Crews were working to put out a fire after a call came in around 9 p.m. on Elm Street. Flames were seen shooting out of the top of the building.
NECN
Firefighters Injured, House Destroyed in Merrimac Fire
Three firefighters were injured battling a fire in Merrimac, Massachusetts that destroyed a house, according to officials. Fire departments from around the region, including the state's wildfire control arrived at a house on Skunk Road in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon to take out a fire that authorities say threatened power lines in the area.
manchesterinklink.com
Truck crashes into McHugh Funeral home
MANCHESTER, NH – A funeral home was heavily damaged after a Dodge Ram pick-up truck slammed into the brick structure at Hanover and Beech street Saturday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded to a report of a truck into a building with possible injuries. On arrival at about...
whdh.com
Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
WMUR.com
Nashua police arrest man in connection to March robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — Police made an arrest on Friday connected to a robbery from back inMarch. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of Nashua, is charged with burglary and robbery. Campbell is accused of breaking into a Nashua home, assaulting a person inside, then stealing various items. Nashua police said...
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
nbcboston.com
Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation
New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
WMUR.com
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Brentwood found sleeping in truck in Maine, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected in an alleged kidnapping in Brentwood, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday after he was found sleeping in a truck in Portland, Maine, police said. Peter Curtis, 34, of Portland, is accused of kidnapping a woman last month in Brentwood in what was described...
manchesterinklink.com
Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February. Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the...
WCVB
Firefighter among several injured in house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that injured several people in Lynn, Massachusetts, including a firefighter. The two-alarm fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. One resident said he alerted six other people who live in the...
NECN
Man Rescued From Pond in Lynn, Mass.
A man is in stable condition after being rescued from Breeds Pond in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Police say they pulled a man out of Breeds Pond who was apparently drowning. After police performed CPR on the unconscious man, he was taken to Salem Hospital, where officials say he's in stable condition.
NECN
Man Pulled From Pond in Medford Not Expected to Survive
State and local police said a 28-year-old man who was pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning is not expected to survive. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" Sunday at Wright's Pond. They said the person was still alive when they were pulled from the water.
Saturday night Upton crash leaves 18-year-old dead, 4 others seriously injured
UPTON — An 18-year-old Uxbridge man died following a crash at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton Saturday night. Jacob Osanya was in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Acura ILX sedan which was headed north on Glenview Street just after 9 p.m., when the vehicle left the road and struck...
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
nbcboston.com
Police Search in 2 Towns Saturday as NH Triple Homicide Investigation Continues
Authorities planned to search areas in two New Hampshire towns on Saturday as part of their investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that state police and other law enforcement agencies would be in Northfield and Tilton on Saturday in the areas of Wethersfield Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road and Laconia Road, along with the ramp areas entering Interstate 93.
WMUR.com
Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say
WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
WMUR.com
Father, husband of Northfield shooting victims speaks out on social media
CONCORD, N.H. — A man whose wife and two sons were found dead last week has released a statement thanking people for their support and noting that he can't say anything about the case. The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason...
WMUR.com
Defense rests in trial of man charged in Randolph motorcycle crash
LANCASTER, N.H. — The defense rested Monday in the trial of a man accused of causing a crash in 2019 that killed seven motorcycle riders. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, is on trial for multiple felony charges in the deadly crash on Route 2 in Randolph. >> Timeline: Zhukovskyy's driving history;...
WMUR.com
Crisis help offered to first responders called to scene of Northfield deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — As investigators look for answers in the deaths of a Northfield mother and her two children, steps are being taken to help the first responders who were called to the scene. A critical incident stress management and debriefing are planned for the crews Friday afternoon. Officials...
WMUR.com
Authorities searching for evidence in connection to Northfield triple homicide investigation
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Law enforcement will be searching areas in Tilton and Northfield on Saturday in connection to the ongoing investigation into the triple homicide of a mother and her two sons. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each...
