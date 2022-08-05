Read on lebtown.com
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
foxbaltimore.com
German Shepherd puppy receives life saving-surgery in Harford County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A stray, German Shepherd puppy was given life-saving surgery by the Humane Society of Harford County for an uncommon birth defect. Last week, Harford County Sheriff's Office's animal control brought the young stray dog named Rett into Pleasantville Animal Hospital, for medical attention because he was unable to eat and had a visibly arched back.
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Carpooling Goes Wrong, Jeep Dives Into Pennsylvania Pool (Photos)
Perhaps the car was overheating and need to cool off, or the driver misunderstood how carpooling works, but no matter the reason it's clear that diving and driving should not mix. A red Jeep with its headlights still on was pulled from a Dauphin County swimming pool on Sunday, August...
travelexperta.com
Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime
When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
abc27.com
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
A much-loved comfort food in PA, whoopie pies are celebrating a sweet century
At least five states, including Pennsylvania, claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie.
FOUND: One adorable cat near 13th and Bainbridge
FOUND: One adorable cat near 13th and Bainbridgemikewilkinsjr. You have been cat pwned. It happens to the best of us. (u/CockercombeTuff) You have been adopted. Congrats on the new cat! (u/nnp1989)
macaronikid.com
Monster Truckz coming to Pottsville, Pa
The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Pottsville, Pa from September 9th to September 11th!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. September 9th - 11th. — View deal on CertifiKID. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness....
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
abc27.com
Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
lebtown.com
Donald H. Umberger (1933-2022)
Donald H. Umberger, 89, of Annville, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Florence B. (Risser) Umberger. Born in South Annville Township on August 4, 1933, he was the son of the late William H. and Mary A. (Herr) Umberger.
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
Corgi Found Shot In Face In Lancaster County Finds New Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have good news to report about “Arthur” the corgi. You may remember this guy, he was shot in the face and left for dead in Lancaster County. Well, he is recovering and has a new forever home. He was officially adopted Saturday by the woman who found him shot and took him to get treated. Main Line Animal Rescue gave CBS3 the video and pictures from Saturday’s happy occasion. The PSPCA’s humane law enforcement team is still investigating the shooting.
Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities
A teenager was shot in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 7, authorities say. The teenage boy was found shot around 2 a.m. around the corner of Pine and Front streets, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel. The boy suffered "non-life threatening injuries," and "as of this...
