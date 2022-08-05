Read on hardwoodhoudini.com
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Star Anthony Davis Headlines This Celtics-Lakers Trade
Some NBA rivalries are fleeting. On the other hand, some are sacred. No amount of time could pass that would heal the wounds some franchises have inflicted on each other. Such is the rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. In fact, it’s the greatest rivalry in the history of the NBA – if not American sports in general.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram snubbing Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum’s calls
Do you still remember when CJ McCollum revealed that he had not spoken to Zion Williamson weeks after the former’s trade to the New Orleans Pelicans was made official? This was some odd behavior from Zion, as most expected at least a welcome call from the Pelicans star to his new teammate.
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
NBC Sports
Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”
Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Saturday night. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Skylar Diggins-Smith opens up about how Brittney Griner conviction shook Mercury locker room
Skylar Diggins-Smith discussed what it was like for the Phoenix Mercury to play the same day that Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. On Thursday, the sports world was shaken to its core following the latest update regarding Brittney Griner. The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after less than one gram of cannabis oil was found in her luggage at an airport. On Aug. 4, Griner was found guilty on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in prison, while also receiving a 1 million rubles fine, which is approximately $16,700.
Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension
ESPN's Dave McMenamin explained why he believes that "all signs" indicate that LeBron James will sign an extension with the Lakers.
NBC Sports
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
Report: Knicks making 2 interesting players unavailable for trade
The New York Knicks would do anything for a ring … but they won’t do that. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Knicks want to hang onto both Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes in trade talks. Jones further describes those two players as “priorities” for the Knicks.
Yardbarker
Damian Lillard Goes Off On The Current Culture Around Young Basketball Players: "Their Mentality Is Messed Up About What It's Going To Be And Having To Earn Stuff."
In a press conference centered around his Formula Zero Camp, Portland star Damian Lillard spoke candidly about all kinds of different topics. Among the more interesting bits of dialogue came after being asked about the current culture surrounding youth basketball. Speaking to the media, Dame didn't hold back when detailing...
Memphis Grizzlies Display Draymond Green Quote at Facility
The Grizzlies vs. Warriors rivalry continues
MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash
The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
