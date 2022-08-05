ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s

It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”

Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
FanSided

Skylar Diggins-Smith opens up about how Brittney Griner conviction shook Mercury locker room

Skylar Diggins-Smith discussed what it was like for the Phoenix Mercury to play the same day that Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. On Thursday, the sports world was shaken to its core following the latest update regarding Brittney Griner. The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after less than one gram of cannabis oil was found in her luggage at an airport. On Aug. 4, Griner was found guilty on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in prison, while also receiving a 1 million rubles fine, which is approximately $16,700.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Mavericks#Eastern Conference Finals
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard Goes Off On The Current Culture Around Young Basketball Players: "Their Mentality Is Messed Up About What It's Going To Be And Having To Earn Stuff."

In a press conference centered around his Formula Zero Camp, Portland star Damian Lillard spoke candidly about all kinds of different topics. Among the more interesting bits of dialogue came after being asked about the current culture surrounding youth basketball. Speaking to the media, Dame didn't hold back when detailing...
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash

The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy