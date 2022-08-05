ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: McDaniels Returns Home, Picks Up Win in HOF Game

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.whbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Sign USFL Star To Roster

The Cleveland Browns are ready to take a chance on one of the biggest stars from the USFL. On Friday, it was announced that Cleveland is signing defensive end Chris Odom. He played for the Houston Gamblers this past USFL season. Odom, who was named the USFL Defensive Player of...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Oakland, FL
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Canton, OH
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Football
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Canton, OH
Sports
MLB

Winless in Hot Dog Race, Mustard optioned by Guardians

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following roster moves:. Optioned Mustard to High-A Lake County. The club did not make a corresponding move. Mustard, 17, has struggled at a historic pace this season, failing to secure a victory in any of the first 50 Sugardale Hot Dog races at Progressive Field in 2022 (one race was rained out). The tantrum-throwing condiment is being sent down to the Guardians High-A team – the Lake County Captains – to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level. He is expected to report to the Captains on Monday and race in Tuesday’s contest.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr

Comments / 0

Community Policy