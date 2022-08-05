CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following roster moves:. Optioned Mustard to High-A Lake County. The club did not make a corresponding move. Mustard, 17, has struggled at a historic pace this season, failing to secure a victory in any of the first 50 Sugardale Hot Dog races at Progressive Field in 2022 (one race was rained out). The tantrum-throwing condiment is being sent down to the Guardians High-A team – the Lake County Captains – to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level. He is expected to report to the Captains on Monday and race in Tuesday’s contest.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO