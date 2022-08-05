ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: McDaniels Returns Home, Picks Up Win in HOF Game

Read on www.whbc.com
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
Cleveland Browns Sign USFL Star To Roster
The Cleveland Browns are ready to take a chance on one of the biggest stars from the USFL. On Friday, it was announced that Cleveland is signing defensive end Chris Odom. He played for the Houston Gamblers this past USFL season. Odom, who was named the USFL Defensive Player of...
NFL: No issue with Aaron Rodgers’ ayahuasca use
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t face discipline from the NFL over his revelation that he used ayahuasca. Rodgers
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams delivers passionate speech to teammates using last season as motivation
There is no doubt last season was a hard one for the Detroit Lions, continuing the streak of consecutive rough seasons. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016. The last time they won a playoff game was in 1991.
2023 Cleveland Glenville LB Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes have now secured commitments from six of the top seven players in the state.
Keegan Thompson pitches Cubs past skidding Nationals
Keegan Thompson allowed one run over six solid innings as the Chicago Cubs handed the visiting Washington Nationals their sixth
Was Passing On Evan Mobley A Mistake For Rockets?
A year after selecting Jalen Green over Evan Mobley, would the Houston Rockets make a different decision if given a chance to redo the 2021 NBA Draft?
Winless in Hot Dog Race, Mustard optioned by Guardians
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following roster moves:. Optioned Mustard to High-A Lake County. The club did not make a corresponding move. Mustard, 17, has struggled at a historic pace this season, failing to secure a victory in any of the first 50 Sugardale Hot Dog races at Progressive Field in 2022 (one race was rained out). The tantrum-throwing condiment is being sent down to the Guardians High-A team – the Lake County Captains – to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level. He is expected to report to the Captains on Monday and race in Tuesday’s contest.
Guardians, Triston McKenzie stifle Astros in shutout win
Triston McKenzie allowed two hits over eight shutout innings to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 1-0 victory against the
