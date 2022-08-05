ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China halts dialogue with US on climate change, military issues, anti-drug work in retaliation for Pelosi's Taiwan visit

The Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — China halts dialogue with US on climate change, military issues, anti-drug work in retaliation for Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

