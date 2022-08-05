Remote Workers Returning to the Office Phase Out “Business Casual” in Favor of Resortwear and Sneakers

Read on delco.today
What Does Business Casual Look Like This Summer?
After much of the country was forced to work remotely over the last two years, it created an opportunity for a revamp as workers started returning to offices and refocusing on the business casual look. Employers were now looking at what practices they had been using that might be outdated...
I'm a luxury travel agent for the ultra-wealthy. I've sent out search teams for lost luggage and booked a $15,000 private flight for a COVID-positive client.
Stacy Fischer Rosenthal has been in the business for 40 years and has never seen such chaos, from changing plans due to weather to lost bag emergencies.
How I make a Costco membership work for a two-person household
Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. When my husband and I upgraded from a...
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
Long-time Delco Business Kent Studios Takes Philly Magazine Award
Kent Studios in Woodlyn has won the unique distinction of earning Philadelphia Magazine’s “2022 Framer That Doesn’t Cost a Second Mortgage” award in its Best of Philly series for helpers and fixers. The magazine pointed out the sticker shock felt the first time you tried to...
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
How much does it cost to paint the exterior of a house?
Find out the cost to paint the exterior of a house in the UK and decide if you want to tackle this job yourself or hire professional painters
3 Things People Forget to Do While Downsizing, According to Experts
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. I was watching an...
Allrecipes.com
The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes
We made countless omelets and pots of rice pilaf to test which nonstick cookware sets are really the best of the best, with the Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set fighting its way to the top. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by...
Options for Listing Your Volunteer Activity on LinkedIn and Filling a Gap
Did you know you can list volunteer activity on LinkedIn in more than one place? There may be reasons for listing it elsewhere than the volunteer section. This topic came up at a recent LinkedIn training I did when attendees wanted to discuss options for filling gaps on their resumes and LinkedIn profile.
yankodesign.com
This self-driving wheelchair has detachable walker to empower the user to walk with ease
Age is only a number until your body begins to show signs of aging. When knees begin to wear down, the simplest of tasks – you took for granted – steadily develop into an everyday challenge and then age suddenly becomes a significant number. Life at this point...
To Tip or Not To Tip? Movers and Furniture/Appliance Delivery People
If you're planning to move and don't own many belongings, it's possible to do it on your own or move with the help of a family member or friends. However, most individuals require professional help...
New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite
Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Philadelphia-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of their products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products...
womenfitness.net
Chrissie Geenen: Exceptionally Talented German Model talks about her Workout, Diet and Beauty Secrets
Christine Geenen is a German model with a height of 170 cm, blue eyes and blond hair. She has been featured in many magazines, few being Runner’s, Maxi, Laura, Shape, Focus, and Vriendin. Women Fitness President Ms. Namita Nayyar catches up with Chrissie Geenen an exceptionally talented German model,...
Are The Least Expensive Dressers At West Elm Worth Buying?
When it comes to buying an affordable dresser, are the cheapest options at West Elm worth the cost? We did a little research to bring you that answer.
homedit.com
Vertical Siding: The Newest Exterior Trend
Vertical siding has been on the rise in recent years, drawing the attention of builders and homeowners alike. As versatile as it is stylish, it’s able to meet the needs of the farmhouse fan all the way down to the contemporary remodel. Likewise, it offers varied options in material, color and design. Turning traditional siding on its head, vertical siding is a must have for homeowners searching for a distinct curb appeal.
BHG
The Bissell Stick Vacuum We Named 'Best Affordable Model' Is a 'Miracle Worker,' According to Shoppers
Whether you just ran your vacuum across your floors or you spent the weekend deep-cleaning your home, the mess always seems to return. It's simply inevitable, especially in high-traffic areas like your kitchen, but there are easy ways to give the floors in your space a quick spruce. And one of the best tools to have on hand for the job is a shopper-favorite stick vacuum.
How Long Does A Typical Bathroom Remodel Take?
Remodeling your home can feel like a daunting and lengthy process. Here is how long a bathroom remodel takes and some ways to speed up the process.
Before and After: I Helped My Parents Give Their Decades-Old Bedroom a Modern New Look
Kelly Dawson is a media consultant based in Los Angeles. She is a prolific writer for notable publications including Cup of Jo, Vox, AFAR, Dwell, Martha Stewart Living, McSweeney's and Architectural Digest. Kelly is the three-time guest editor for Refinery29's "Voices of Disability" series, two-time guest host of "Call Your Girlfriend," and deputy editor at Apartment Therapy.
komando.com
Kim’s money-saving secret: Get $20 by going to the grocery store
In times like these, inflation can feel like an unslayable dragon. Since the bare necessities can cost you an arm and a leg, Kim wants to help you save money on groceries, gas and more. You’ve probably noticed that you’re dishing out more cash everywhere you go, from restaurants and...
