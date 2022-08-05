Community Partnerships Can Be Vital To Schools — And Hard To Sustain

Read on www.civilbeat.org
More To Be Done To Meet Needs Of Hawaii’s Youngest
As we prepare for Hawaii’s primary election, many of us are reflecting on what we learned about our gubernatorial candidates and their priorities, based on the recent televised debates. For us at Commit to Keiki, a nonpartisan initiative that seeks to underscore the importance of investing in Hawaii’s youngest...
Here’s What Climate Advocates Hope To See In Hawaii’s Next Governor
For Hawaii’s conservation and clean energy advocates, 2030 is an important year. By that point, officials say, the state will need to have cut its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half, compared to 2005 levels, in order to stay on course and go carbon neutral as planned by 2045.
Peter Apo: It Will Take Extraordinary Leadership To Resolve Our Differences Over Mauna Kea
The Hawaii Legislature and the National Science Foundation are moving forward with separately managed initiatives that I expect will trigger a new round of political discourse on Mauna Kea. Essentially, although separately generated, I anticipate both to have the effect of hitting the reset button on how the currently contentious...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Danny De Gracia: Talk To Your Kids About Current Events — No Matter How Grim
Every child is an adult in training, and childhood experiences play a significant role in forming how these future adults will perceive the world. Hawaii, and America in general, has historically seen long intervals of time between major upheavals, and it is rare that so many problems confront us all at once. And while we as adults may find these times very distressing, this is, in fact, a once in a lifetime learning opportunity for our children to develop understanding, experience and resilience for when they become adults.
Hey Oahu, Your Electric Bill Is About To Go Up
Oahu households can expect to see their monthly electricity bills increase by about 7% when Hawaiian Electric Co. shuts down the state’s last remaining coal-fired power plant on Sept. 1 and replaces it with another fossil fuel source: oil. The local utility released that official estimate Sunday. It represents...
Hawaii Governor Candidate’s Hawaiian Homelands Remark Touches A Nerve With Some
A comment by Lt. Gov. Josh Green made at a Native Hawaiian gathering in 2019 is making the rounds on social media and angering some in the Hawaiian community. Green told the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations that his mother-in-law died while on the Hawaiian homelands waitlist. But that wasn’t true.
Cayetano Continues To Pump Money Into Her Campaign As Her Fundraising Falls Short
Honolulu businesswoman Vicky Cayetano continued to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars of her own money into her campaign for governor last month, and has now loaned her campaign a total of $2.235 million in an effort to keep up with the well-funded apparent frontrunner in the race for Hawaii governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
High Carbon Dioxide Levels Raise Concern About Air Ventilation In Hawaii Schools
As students return to school this week with masks optional, the state Department of Education found that 73 classrooms in seven schools on Oahu had high levels of carbon dioxide, which is a sign of poor air flow that may contribute to the spread of Covid-19. The department also said...
Neal Milner: Can Hawaii Remain A 1980s Oasis In A Modern Political World?
Hawaii is in a long-time political bubble that will last through the coming midterms as well as the general election in November. After that, though, certainly by the 2024 elections, there is a strong chance that our bubble will burst. For now, while the rest of the country’s politics go...
Candidate Q&A: State House District 51 — Lisa Marten
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Lisa Marten, Democratic candidate for state House District 51, which includes Kailua, Lanikai,...
This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year
A political group with ties to the construction industry and a history of running attack ads has launched a full-court press this year to sway voters in the race for lieutenant governor. Be Change Now, a super PAC funded by contractors who do business with the Hawaii Regional Council of...
Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District — Joe Webster
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Joe Webster, Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu...
All 3 Top Candidates For Hawaii Governor Have Lucrative Side Jobs
Financial disclosures filed this week, other state and federal reports and records in Hawaii and out of state show the top Democratic candidates bring in significant amounts of cash through private business entities. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has a business through which he contracts his services as an emergency room...
Danny De Gracia: Why I'm Worried About Oahu's Future
Benjamin Franklin once observed that the British government of his time was like a desperate dice roller, always gambling their future on reckless endeavors where so much as one failure would result in their total undoing. “Thus empires,” Franklin would go on to say, “by pride and folly and extravagance, ruin themselves like individuals.”
Hawaii Youth Need Adult Help In Learning To Ride Bikes
Imagine standing in the peanut gallery at a school ceremony. Slowly, another parent moves shoulder to shoulder, pre-pandemic, and whispers side-lipped, “My college roommate taught me to ride a bike.”. With joking sincerity I responded, “Tell me more — anything you say, can — and will — be used...
Battle For Central Oahu Senate Seat Pits Incumbent Against Well-Known City Councilman
Incumbent Bennette Misalucha isn’t even half way through her first term as a state senator, but she’s already facing what could be her second tough election. Misalucha, a Democrat, was first appointed to the Senate District 16 seat in July 2020 after Breene Harimoto died. She then beat Republican Kelly Kitashima by about 1,100 votes in a special election to hold onto the seat.
Can Patrick Branco’s Mainland Backers Buy Him A Seat In Congress?
WASHINGTON — A flood of special interest money has entered the Democratic primary race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District and it’s all working toward the same purpose — sending state Rep. Patrick Branco to Washington. Mainland groups with super PACs have spent more than $1 million...
Chad Blair: Mud-Slinging In Hawaii’s Primary Is Getting Ugly
To judge from two 30-second political advertisements airing on local airwaves, Jill Tokuda is a pistol-packing mama and Sylvia Luke is as corrupt as the day is long. Opponents of Tokuda, the former state senator running for Congress, and Luke, the state representative running for lieutenant governor, think they can elevate their preferred candidates by tearing down the front-runners.
Wife Of Defense Contractor Detained In Hawaii Says Stolen ID Is Her Real Name
This story was written by AP reporter Brian Melley. The wife of a U.S. defense contractor who along with her husband is charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is.
