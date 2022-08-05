Community Partnerships Can Be Vital To Schools — And Hard To Sustain

Every child is an adult in training, and childhood experiences play a significant role in forming how these future adults will perceive the world. Hawaii, and America in general, has historically seen long intervals of time between major upheavals, and it is rare that so many problems confront us all at once. And while we as adults may find these times very distressing, this is, in fact, a once in a lifetime learning opportunity for our children to develop understanding, experience and resilience for when they become adults.

HAWAII STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO