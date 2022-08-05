ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: A closer look at the methane fee headed toward enactment

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. METHANE FEE INCOMING: Senate Democrats’ tax credit and grant-laden reconciliation bill aims to facilitate greenhouse gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

UN chief warns that attacks targeting nuclear plant in Ukraine are 'suicidal'

The head of the United Nations condemned recent shelling directed at a nuclear plant in Ukraine, warning on Monday that such attacks are "suicidal." U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's warning comes after both Russian and Ukrainian forces accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine. The U.N. chief also called for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to be given access to the Russian-controlled nuclear facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally

Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

An inflation-neutral social spending bill is not an inflation reduction act

There's another universe where President Joe Biden signs his so-called Inflation Reduction Act into law, but in March 2021 — when inflation was 2.6%, rather than approaching double digits. The San Francisco Fed estimates that Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan caused more than half of last year's inflation....
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Democrats vote for higher energy prices, again

When the infrastructure spending in his stimulus bill didn’t work as planned, President Barack Obama famously remarked, “Shovel-ready was not as 'shovel-ready' as we expected.”. There is a lesson here for Congress. It can pass all the infrastructure spending it wants, but if federally funded projects get bogged...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Trump calls himself 'the most persecuted person' in American history

Former President Donald Trump described himself as "the most persecuted person" in the history of the United States on Friday night. Trump made his declaration during a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into any possible ties that his 2016 campaign had to the Russian government. The former president called it the “Russia, Russia, Russia scam” and said that the media knew it was “fake news,” adding that such an investigation "could only happen to me."
WAUKESHA, WI
Washington Examiner

Taxing corporate stock buybacks is a bad idea

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has signed off on the ludicrously named Inflation Reduction Act. Sorry, folks, the IRA does not reduce inflation. But, to obtain Sinema’s vote, Democrats agreed to drop the so-called "carried interest" tax proposal, which would have taxed as ordinary income the share of profits that partners in private equity firms and hedge funds earn from their businesses, often about a 20% share. Current law will remain in place. The profits earned by private equity managers and hedge fund operators, so long as the profits are held for three years, will be taxed at capital gains rates, typically 20%, not the normal 37% rate on individual income for taxpayers in the highest bracket.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

China extends invasion rehearsal drills to intimidate Taiwan

CHINA EXTENDS INVASION DRILLS: What China initially said would be a four-day military exercise that would wrap up yesterday has been extended as Beijing continues threatening military exercises that have all the earmarks of a rehearsal for an eventual invasion. “On August 8, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden nears Inflation Reduction Act win. What if inflation is still bad afterward?

The White House does not believe the decision to rebrand President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda as the Inflation Reduction Act could backfire if consumer prices do not come down soon. But despite the White House's confidence, Republicans and some economists contend that the climate and healthcare spending bill,...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Trump says FBI 'raided' Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump said Monday night that the FBI had "raided" his home in Mar-a-Lago, claiming they even "broke into [his] safe." The raid appears to be related to boxes of materials Trump brought back with him to his resort in Florida after leaving office, sources confirmed to the New York Times and CNN. The National Archives said presidential records in 15 boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year were marked as classified national security information. The agency also noted that the Justice Department had been notified.
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Offshore group backs Democrats' energy bill in split with oil and gas industry

A leading offshore energy trade group is celebrating the Democrats' climate and healthcare bill for rewarding both renewable and fossil fuel energy, setting it apart from other industry organizations representing oil and gas interests that oppose the legislation. The National Ocean Industries Association, which represents a range of energy firms...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online

As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
AFRICA

