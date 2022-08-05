Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com
Related
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: A closer look at the methane fee headed toward enactment
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. METHANE FEE INCOMING: Senate Democrats’ tax credit and grant-laden reconciliation bill aims to facilitate greenhouse gas...
Washington Examiner
UN chief warns that attacks targeting nuclear plant in Ukraine are 'suicidal'
The head of the United Nations condemned recent shelling directed at a nuclear plant in Ukraine, warning on Monday that such attacks are "suicidal." U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's warning comes after both Russian and Ukrainian forces accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine. The U.N. chief also called for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to be given access to the Russian-controlled nuclear facility.
Washington Examiner
Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald
The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
Washington Examiner
Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally
Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
Washington Examiner
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series
The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
Washington Examiner
An inflation-neutral social spending bill is not an inflation reduction act
There's another universe where President Joe Biden signs his so-called Inflation Reduction Act into law, but in March 2021 — when inflation was 2.6%, rather than approaching double digits. The San Francisco Fed estimates that Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan caused more than half of last year's inflation....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Democrats vote for higher energy prices, again
When the infrastructure spending in his stimulus bill didn’t work as planned, President Barack Obama famously remarked, “Shovel-ready was not as 'shovel-ready' as we expected.”. There is a lesson here for Congress. It can pass all the infrastructure spending it wants, but if federally funded projects get bogged...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Trump calls himself 'the most persecuted person' in American history
Former President Donald Trump described himself as "the most persecuted person" in the history of the United States on Friday night. Trump made his declaration during a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into any possible ties that his 2016 campaign had to the Russian government. The former president called it the “Russia, Russia, Russia scam” and said that the media knew it was “fake news,” adding that such an investigation "could only happen to me."
Washington Examiner
Taxing corporate stock buybacks is a bad idea
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has signed off on the ludicrously named Inflation Reduction Act. Sorry, folks, the IRA does not reduce inflation. But, to obtain Sinema’s vote, Democrats agreed to drop the so-called "carried interest" tax proposal, which would have taxed as ordinary income the share of profits that partners in private equity firms and hedge funds earn from their businesses, often about a 20% share. Current law will remain in place. The profits earned by private equity managers and hedge fund operators, so long as the profits are held for three years, will be taxed at capital gains rates, typically 20%, not the normal 37% rate on individual income for taxpayers in the highest bracket.
Washington Examiner
Reporter’s Notebook: What does the al Zawahiri drone strike mean for the War on Terror?
Washington Examiner Defense Reporter Mike Brest joins Jim Antle to discuss President Joe Biden’s update on the drone strike against former al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri. Also on the agenda: Is the U.S.-China relationship in jeopardy after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Parliamentarian approves energy and drug price provisions in Inflation Reduction Act
Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has reportedly given the green light for most of the energy and drug pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act to be part of the reconciliation bill. With the Senate parliamentarian's approval, Senate Democrats will soon be able to wrangle one of their most significant pieces...
Washington Examiner
China extends invasion rehearsal drills to intimidate Taiwan
CHINA EXTENDS INVASION DRILLS: What China initially said would be a four-day military exercise that would wrap up yesterday has been extended as Beijing continues threatening military exercises that have all the earmarks of a rehearsal for an eventual invasion. “On August 8, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese...
Washington Examiner
Biden nears Inflation Reduction Act win. What if inflation is still bad afterward?
The White House does not believe the decision to rebrand President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda as the Inflation Reduction Act could backfire if consumer prices do not come down soon. But despite the White House's confidence, Republicans and some economists contend that the climate and healthcare spending bill,...
Washington Examiner
Here's why Chuck Schumer will never close the carried-interest loophole
It’s obvious what’s going on here, even if plenty of folks don’t want to admit it. First, everyone knows that the hedge-fund managers and private-equity firms are skirting the income tax by structuring their income to be technically “capital gains.”. The managers get to keep (carry)...
Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Announces Biggest Military Aid Package Yet
The Pentagon is saying that the newest assistance package is the single largest drawdown of U.S. equipment since the conflict began.
Washington Examiner
Trump says FBI 'raided' Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump said Monday night that the FBI had "raided" his home in Mar-a-Lago, claiming they even "broke into [his] safe." The raid appears to be related to boxes of materials Trump brought back with him to his resort in Florida after leaving office, sources confirmed to the New York Times and CNN. The National Archives said presidential records in 15 boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year were marked as classified national security information. The agency also noted that the Justice Department had been notified.
Washington Examiner
Offshore group backs Democrats' energy bill in split with oil and gas industry
A leading offshore energy trade group is celebrating the Democrats' climate and healthcare bill for rewarding both renewable and fossil fuel energy, setting it apart from other industry organizations representing oil and gas interests that oppose the legislation. The National Ocean Industries Association, which represents a range of energy firms...
Washington Examiner
Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online
As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
Comments / 0