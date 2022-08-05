Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has signed off on the ludicrously named Inflation Reduction Act. Sorry, folks, the IRA does not reduce inflation. But, to obtain Sinema’s vote, Democrats agreed to drop the so-called "carried interest" tax proposal, which would have taxed as ordinary income the share of profits that partners in private equity firms and hedge funds earn from their businesses, often about a 20% share. Current law will remain in place. The profits earned by private equity managers and hedge fund operators, so long as the profits are held for three years, will be taxed at capital gains rates, typically 20%, not the normal 37% rate on individual income for taxpayers in the highest bracket.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO