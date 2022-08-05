This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year

Read on www.civilbeat.org
Hawaii GOP Candidates Say They Just Want To Give Voters A Choice
Joe Webster on the Big Island just wants to be taken seriously. Webster is one of two Republicans running for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, which represents rural Oahu and the neighbor islands. He’s a former PayPal employee who now owns a company that rents Jeeps to tourists. He describes...
Here’s What Climate Advocates Hope To See In Hawaii’s Next Governor
For Hawaii’s conservation and clean energy advocates, 2030 is an important year. By that point, officials say, the state will need to have cut its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half, compared to 2005 levels, in order to stay on course and go carbon neutral as planned by 2045.
Hawaii Governor Candidate’s Hawaiian Homelands Remark Touches A Nerve With Some
A comment by Lt. Gov. Josh Green made at a Native Hawaiian gathering in 2019 is making the rounds on social media and angering some in the Hawaiian community. Green told the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations that his mother-in-law died while on the Hawaiian homelands waitlist. But that wasn’t true.
More To Be Done To Meet Needs Of Hawaii’s Youngest
As we prepare for Hawaii’s primary election, many of us are reflecting on what we learned about our gubernatorial candidates and their priorities, based on the recent televised debates. For us at Commit to Keiki, a nonpartisan initiative that seeks to underscore the importance of investing in Hawaii’s youngest...
Peter Apo: It Will Take Extraordinary Leadership To Resolve Our Differences Over Mauna Kea
The Hawaii Legislature and the National Science Foundation are moving forward with separately managed initiatives that I expect will trigger a new round of political discourse on Mauna Kea. Essentially, although separately generated, I anticipate both to have the effect of hitting the reset button on how the currently contentious...
Cayetano Continues To Pump Money Into Her Campaign As Her Fundraising Falls Short
Honolulu businesswoman Vicky Cayetano continued to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars of her own money into her campaign for governor last month, and has now loaned her campaign a total of $2.235 million in an effort to keep up with the well-funded apparent frontrunner in the race for Hawaii governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District — Joe Webster
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Joe Webster, Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu...
Lee Cataluna: Attack Ads Are Hurting More Than Just Their Political Targets
Much has been said about how bad the negative campaigning is this year and how all those low-blows and sucker punches are landing on the targeted candidates. But they signed up for the fight. What about the damage that those attack ads do to us?. That stuff isn’t confined to...
Neal Milner: Can Hawaii Remain A 1980s Oasis In A Modern Political World?
Hawaii is in a long-time political bubble that will last through the coming midterms as well as the general election in November. After that, though, certainly by the 2024 elections, there is a strong chance that our bubble will burst. For now, while the rest of the country’s politics go...
Chad Blair: Lawmakers Don't Seem Interested In Doing Anything About Corruption
Civil Beat’s 2022 candidate Q&As have proven very popular with both candidates and readers. It’s clear from our traffic data that they are being well consumed in advance of the Aug. 13 primary, likely helping voters make their decisions. Because of all the political corruption cases of late...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Candidate Q&A: Office of Hawaiian Affairs At-Large Trustee — John Waihe‘e IV
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from John Waihe‘e IV, candidate for Office of Hawaiian Affairs at-large trustee. The other...
Can Patrick Branco’s Mainland Backers Buy Him A Seat In Congress?
WASHINGTON — A flood of special interest money has entered the Democratic primary race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District and it’s all working toward the same purpose — sending state Rep. Patrick Branco to Washington. Mainland groups with super PACs have spent more than $1 million...
Candidate Q&A: State House District 6 — Kirstin Kahaloa
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Kirstin Kahaloa, Democratic candidate for state House District 6, which includes Honaunau, Napoopoo,...
Hey Oahu, Your Electric Bill Is About To Go Up
Oahu households can expect to see their monthly electricity bills increase by about 7% when Hawaiian Electric Co. shuts down the state’s last remaining coal-fired power plant on Sept. 1 and replaces it with another fossil fuel source: oil. The local utility released that official estimate Sunday. It represents...
By Land And Space: How GOP Candidates For Governor Plan To Diversify Hawaii’s Economy
More funding for agricultural initiatives and government support to help new industries top the list of economic proposals from the leading Republican candidates for governor. Hawaii has been dependent on tourism since the fall of large-scale ag operations, particularly sugar, beginning in the late 1990s. Economic diversification has been a talking point in nearly every election since then.
Chad Blair: Mud-Slinging In Hawaii’s Primary Is Getting Ugly
To judge from two 30-second political advertisements airing on local airwaves, Jill Tokuda is a pistol-packing mama and Sylvia Luke is as corrupt as the day is long. Opponents of Tokuda, the former state senator running for Congress, and Luke, the state representative running for lieutenant governor, think they can elevate their preferred candidates by tearing down the front-runners.
All 3 Top Candidates For Hawaii Governor Have Lucrative Side Jobs
Financial disclosures filed this week, other state and federal reports and records in Hawaii and out of state show the top Democratic candidates bring in significant amounts of cash through private business entities. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has a business through which he contracts his services as an emergency room...
Community Partnerships Can Be Vital To Schools — And Hard To Sustain
As the principal of Kalakaua Middle School in Kalihi, where nearly two-thirds of students are considered economically disadvantaged, Lorelei Aiwohi is always looking for ways to create new opportunities for her students. So when the principal at nearby Farrington High School connected her with an alumnus who wanted to start...
Danny De Gracia: Why I'm Worried About Oahu's Future
Benjamin Franklin once observed that the British government of his time was like a desperate dice roller, always gambling their future on reckless endeavors where so much as one failure would result in their total undoing. “Thus empires,” Franklin would go on to say, “by pride and folly and extravagance, ruin themselves like individuals.”
