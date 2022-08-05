Read on hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades
From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
Malbon and Spyder Team Up for Limited-Edition Collection
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Spyder, for a limited-edition collection designed for the outdoors. “The idea behind this collaboration was to combine Spyder’s iconic designs, brand DNA and history of protecting people in harsh conditions, with Malbon’s creative approach to golf and lifestyle apparel. The result is a unique and exciting product offering that embodies the aesthetic and technical abilities of both brands,” said Todd Hymel, COP of Spyder. The collection includes bucket hats, shell jackets and shell pants, all of which are made with 4-way stretch POW POW 2.0, a material made by Spyder in partnership with GORE-TEX. The use of this material provides garments with protection from rain by creating a repellent outer layer.
ARMEDANGELS Is Making '70s-Inspired Uniforms for Climate Activists
“We are not here to make fashion, we are here to make change,” states the sustainable German label ARMEDANGELS. It’s a message that’s stuck with the brand since it was founded in 2007 and remains front-and-center for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “THE SMART REBELS OF ARMEDANGELS.”
ICE STUDIOS Partners With ASICS for GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration
Renell Medrano has become a household name in the creative industry for her captivating photography as she’s shot some of the biggest names in culture from Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z to Serena Williams. However, she’s proven that her talents are way beyond just capturing the perfect shot as she’s expanded here creative ventures into product design with her entity ICE STUDIOS. The brand has garnered a heap of hype for its cargo skirt that has been sported on celebs like Bella Hadid, and now its calling for our attention once again as it has just unveiled its.
Sacai's Nike Cortez 4.0 Surfaces in "Grey"
After receiving multiple looks at the highly-anticipated sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 “OG”. , the official images for the alternate grayscale colorway have now emerged. The upcoming pairs arrive on the 50th anniversary of Bill Bowerman‘s Cortez silhouette and feature sacai‘s signature twinned design found across its other Nike footwear collaborations such as the Blazer Low and VaporWaffle.
LUAR Announces Pop-Up Shop with Prada Marfa-Inspired Digital Campaign
Channeling the renegade energy that drives New York’s physical and digital scenes, LUAR has launched a new campaign that debuts a limited-edition orange pony hair colorway of its popular Ana Bag. The reality-bending video captures an Ana Bag take over at the Prada Marfa, where influencers dance and pose in front of the infamous art installation. As LUAR’s hyperreal campaign is shared across the internet, the brand has also announced a mysterious one-day pop-up shop in New York City on August 9.
Arc'Teryx Veilance Delivers Elevated Urban Uniform for FW22
Founded by Arc’teryx in 2009, the Veilance sublabel specializes in crafting advanced technical pieces in a refined, minimalist aesthetic. Having built a reputation for its lightweight forms and all-weather performance, Veilance now improves upon key styles and introduced new staples for Fall 2022. Highlights of the upcoming series include...
adidas Spezial Explores Britain’s Electronic Music Scene for Summer 2022
Earlier this year, adidas Spezial presented its collaboration with Mancunian icon and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for their LG2 SPZL. The shoe looked into the archives while tapping into northern culture and celebrating Gallagher’s heritage, music, and cultural influences. Now adidas’ Spezial umbrella is exploring Britain’s electronic music scene with a portrayal of Working Men’s Club — a Yorkshire-based synthpop band — and their lead singer Syd Minsky-Sargeant with a new collection for Summer 2022.
A Closer Look at the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuellCell RC Elite V2 in "Steel Blue"
Coming off its recent collaboration with Stone Island, New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio has dreamt up another iteration of the FuelCell RC Elite V2. Here we have a closer look at the shoes in “Steel Blue” that just arrived on HBX. Said to be inspired by the...
Pangaia Releases Earth-Friendly Capsule “Re-Color”
PANGAIA, a materials science brand that aims to save the environment, has revealed a capsule that is made from its newest innovation, RecycromTM. Invented by Officina+39, a Italian textile chemical company, this revolutionary technology is a new technique that turns recycled textile fibers into a full range of colored powders used for pigment dye that can be applied to fabrics like cotton, wool, nylon and any natural blends. In contrast to other dyes, Recycrom is applied as a suspension and not as part of a chemical solution, therefore easily filtered from the water – cutting both costs and environmental impact.
Nike Dunk High LXX Arrives in "Black Flax"
Is gearing up for the Fall rotation with yet another new colorway, this time releasing in the Dunk High LXX. Arriving in “Black Flax,” the pair sets itself apart with the latest color-blocking mashup that sees the shoe dressed in Black, Flax, Vachetta Tan and White hues. Similar to the original silhouette, the shoe comes constructed in a full leather build, featuring leather tongue tags and insoles for an added dose of premium quality for the shoe. The Swoosh is highlighted in the darker Tan color for additional emphasis on the branding, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Dover Street Market's Exclusive Gucci "Love Parade" Drop Spreads Positivity
Alessandro Michele presented Gucci‘s “Love Parade” collection in November 2021, and this coupled with a number of high-profile collections and collaborations has gone on to see Gucci become the world’s hottest brand. Now, a number of special-edition pieces from the “Love Parade” collection have landed exclusively at Dover Street Market, continuing the duo’s connection while also doubling down on the house’s icon status.
Nike Unveils a Duo of Safari-Themed Dunk Low Colorways
Despite the fact that has released its beloved Dunk in nearly every color combination possible, sneaker fans continues to clear out the brand’s inventory with most of its drops. You can certainly expect to see an avalanche of new colorways to see a release in the remaining months of the year, and two that will be brought to life are the Dunk Low “Safari” in “Chlorophyll” and “Kumquat” color schemes.
Sneakers76 Updates Its Flagship Store After 16 Years
After 16 years, Taranto, Italy’s Sneakers76 has updated its flagship store. Now taking over the second level of its historic building, the entire brick and mortar store has been remade into an “Academy” for the sneaker community. A meeting point for shoppers and sneakerheads alike, the store...
Nike ACG Air Mada Surfaces With a "Light Menta" Color Scheme
ACG finds itself amongst one of the more popular sub-labels of as it tends to proffer up both footwear and apparel products that ere equally functional and fashionable. And this year, it decided to hop into the vault to bring back one of its silhouettes from 1994 — the Nike ACG Air Mada. Its been released in a barrage of colorways both old and new alike, and the latest to be unveiled is this “Light Menta” makeup.
Balenciaga's Paris Sneaker "BB Monogram" Deviates From Distressing
Demna‘s Balenciaga Paris Sneaker broke the Internet when it first appeared in its $1,850 USD “Destroyed” form, let alone ones that sported a pre-worn aesthetic. Now, Balenciaga is bringing the pair back with a “BB Monogram” refresh, looking cleaner than ever before. While the sneaker...
Take an On-Feet Look at the Pawnshop x Nike SB Dunk High
California-based skate collective, Pawnshop Skate Co., is slated to release their own collaborative SB Dunk High with sportswear giant. . The release does solidifies the relationship with West Coast skate culture, partnering with a company co-founded by Nike SB team rider Donovon Piscopo’s father Anthony Piscopo. The Pawnshop x...
Jordan Brand Wants You to Move Quicker on the Court With Its Air Jordan 37 "Multi-Color"
The Air Jordan 37 is one of Jordan Brand’s latest chapters in its ongoing basketball lineage. Various new editions of the sneaker have already been unveiled including a collaboration with NBA star Luka Doncic and a special edition in celebration of the Year of the Tiger. Now the sportswear giant is presenting its latest iteration of the shoe in a “Black/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulphur/Rush Pink” colorway.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Building on an early look, we now have an on-foot look at the Concepts x SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster.” The upcoming release is expected to continue the lobster-inspired collaboration series between the retailer and Nike’s skateboarding division that began back in 2008. Drawing from the look...
