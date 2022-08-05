Read on nptelegraph.com
North Platte Telegraph
Food safety training course offered in North Platte, Lexington, McCook
ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training courses will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:. McCook — 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 20, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m. Lexington — English...
North Platte Telegraph
Rec Center petition drive gains 750 signatures in 4 days, organizer says
Some 750 North Platte residents have already signed petitions to make the City Council put a half-cent sales tax to upgrade the city’s Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Petition drive organizer Brock Wurl disclosed the estimated number late Monday afternoon, four days into the fast-track...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Fundraiser helps get kids school clothes
L2 for Kids (which supplies clothes for youths) held a fundraiser July 15-16 at Gary’s Super Foods. A smoker and equipment were parked at Gary’s store at Westfield. KNOP-TV showed the process of smoking beef and pork, and the interviews were terrific. The Telegraph printed an article also.
North Platte Telegraph
Demand remains high for CDL and motorcycle training classes
It has been two years since Mid-Plains Community College launched its motorcycle safety training program in North Platte, but demand hasn’t slowed down. If anything, it has intensified. “We are very excited that the program continues to grow,” said Jeff Smeltzer, BCE coordinator said in a press release. “We...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
From the Pulpit: Finding Nemo, finding hope
Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you. I was asked to help with Footsteps, the children’s and family grief camp hosted by Great Plains Health Hospice and sponsored by the GPH Foundation, in July. It was my first grief camp to attend because of COVID-19, and I was amazed by the wonderful job that hospice staff and many volunteers did to make death and grief real to children and teenagers who have learned the hard part of living, which is saying “Goodbye” to loved ones. My part was very small as I was asked to introduce the theme and set the stage for the day’s activities.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: It’s your voice: Sign Rec Center sales tax petition
To boil down what two City Council members said last Tuesday, North Platte’s voters can’t be trusted to decide whether they want to pay an extra half-cent sales tax to expand the 1976 Recreation Complex. Even if — get this — supporters turn out in force and say...
North Platte Telegraph
NPCC volleyball prepares for 2022 season
The North Platte Community College volleyball team isn’t shying away from how young the team is this season. Like with every cycle at the two-year junior college level, though, the youth — and to an extent, the inexperience — leaves the door open for many to step up and fill the team’s needs.
foxnebraska.com
North Platte woman sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison for stabbing death of boyfriend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Harlie Saathoff, 21, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served.
foxnebraska.com
North Platte woman charged after police intercept package containing pounds of pot
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman has been charged after more than 10 pounds of marijuana was found in a package during a controlled delivery. Destiny Dominguez-Martinez, 46, is charged in Lincoln County Court with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. According to an...
foxnebraska.com
iheart.com
Nebraska Prison Inmate Dies
The Department of Correctional Services reports 69-year old Daniel Holliday died Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. They say Holliday was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
