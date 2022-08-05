Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you. I was asked to help with Footsteps, the children’s and family grief camp hosted by Great Plains Health Hospice and sponsored by the GPH Foundation, in July. It was my first grief camp to attend because of COVID-19, and I was amazed by the wonderful job that hospice staff and many volunteers did to make death and grief real to children and teenagers who have learned the hard part of living, which is saying “Goodbye” to loved ones. My part was very small as I was asked to introduce the theme and set the stage for the day’s activities.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO