North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Food safety training course offered in North Platte, Lexington, McCook

ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training courses will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:. McCook — 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 20, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m. Lexington — English...
MCCOOK, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rec Center petition drive gains 750 signatures in 4 days, organizer says

Some 750 North Platte residents have already signed petitions to make the City Council put a half-cent sales tax to upgrade the city's Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Petition drive organizer Brock Wurl disclosed the estimated number late Monday afternoon, four days into the fast-track...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Fundraiser helps get kids school clothes

L2 for Kids (which supplies clothes for youths) held a fundraiser July 15-16 at Gary's Super Foods. A smoker and equipment were parked at Gary's store at Westfield. KNOP-TV showed the process of smoking beef and pork, and the interviews were terrific. The Telegraph printed an article also.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Demand remains high for CDL and motorcycle training classes

It has been two years since Mid-Plains Community College launched its motorcycle safety training program in North Platte, but demand hasn't slowed down. If anything, it has intensified. "We are very excited that the program continues to grow," said Jeff Smeltzer, BCE coordinator said in a press release. "We...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

From the Pulpit: Finding Nemo, finding hope

Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you. I was asked to help with Footsteps, the children's and family grief camp hosted by Great Plains Health Hospice and sponsored by the GPH Foundation, in July. It was my first grief camp to attend because of COVID-19, and I was amazed by the wonderful job that hospice staff and many volunteers did to make death and grief real to children and teenagers who have learned the hard part of living, which is saying "Goodbye" to loved ones. My part was very small as I was asked to introduce the theme and set the stage for the day's activities.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: It's your voice: Sign Rec Center sales tax petition

To boil down what two City Council members said last Tuesday, North Platte's voters can't be trusted to decide whether they want to pay an extra half-cent sales tax to expand the 1976 Recreation Complex. Even if — get this — supporters turn out in force and say...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NPCC volleyball prepares for 2022 season

The North Platte Community College volleyball team isn't shying away from how young the team is this season. Like with every cycle at the two-year junior college level, though, the youth — and to an extent, the inexperience — leaves the door open for many to step up and fill the team's needs.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dead

LINCOLN, Neb. — A man charged with sexual assault has died while serving his sentence. State prison officials said Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was serving 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Prison Inmate Dies

The Department of Correctional Services reports 69-year old Daniel Holliday died Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. They say Holliday was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
LINCOLN, NE

