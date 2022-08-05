Read on www.13newsnow.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
Man shot on Campostella Road in Norfolk
According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 7:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Campostella Road.
Norfolk 15-year-old missing for nearly a week
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., Kadence S. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. Kadence is around 5'7" and 110 pounds. She...
Norfolk to crack down on nightclub violence after shooting
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- A nightclub shooting that wounded four people appears to be the last straw for officials in Norfolk. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials say they will ask businesses from nightclubs to coffee shops to explain why they deserve the "privilege" of operating in the city's entertainment district.
Man hospitalized after Norfolk shooting, police searching for suspect
The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in Churchland part of Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department Saturday for allegedly shooting another man in the Churchland part of the city in June. Maurice Holley Jr., 33, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in the commission of a felony.
Following mass shooting at Texas elementary school, Hampton Roads school divisions are stepping up security
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas took center stage in American politics this summer, and it's still fresh on people's minds as students and staff gear up to head back to school. Twenty one people were shot and killed by a gunman at...
Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
20-year-old Chesapeake man killed in Isle of Wight crash
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Carrsville area of Isle of Wight, state police confirmed.
Man in motorized wheelchair injured in Newport News crash
Newport News Police responded to a crash scene Monday morning involving a truck, a van, a car, a motorcycle and a motorized wheelchair.
Man dies after shooting on Seldendale Drive in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.
Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at high school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A teen has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the judge in Newport News handed down a punishment that will include time in a juvenile detention center as well as state prison.
Message to incarcerated teens: “Think B4U Move!”
Members of a local mentoring program are gearing up to start playing chess, again, with incarcerated teens.
Hampton Police Division: Man dies after shooting near Langley Square
HAMPTON, Va. — A person was shot and killed in Hampton Sunday afternoon. According to a Hampton dispatcher, this shooting was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, near Langley Square. The victim, an adult male, died at the scene, according to the dispatcher. Later...
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street.
15-year-old shot on Linster Street in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Linster Street.
Driver cited for going almost 100 mph over the speed limit in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders. In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Two hospitalized after Newport News shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a shooting in the 13000 block of Giovanni Court just after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Newport News Police Department said. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. to the area for a shooting. Once there, they found a man...
