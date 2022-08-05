ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC
13News Now

Norfolk 15-year-old missing for nearly a week

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., Kadence S. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. Kadence is around 5'7" and 110 pounds. She...
NORFOLK, VA
cbs19news

Norfolk to crack down on nightclub violence after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- A nightclub shooting that wounded four people appears to be the last straw for officials in Norfolk. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials say they will ask businesses from nightclubs to coffee shops to explain why they deserve the "privilege" of operating in the city's entertainment district.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
NORFOLK, VA
#Shooting#Norfolk Police Department#City Council#Violent Crime#Norfolk Sheriff
cbs19news

Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at high school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A teen has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the judge in Newport News handed down a punishment that will include time in a juvenile detention center as well as state prison.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13newsnow.com

Driver cited for going almost 100 mph over the speed limit in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders. In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Two hospitalized after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a shooting in the 13000 block of Giovanni Court just after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Newport News Police Department said. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. to the area for a shooting. Once there, they found a man...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

