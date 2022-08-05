Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy

Read on hypebeast.com
adidas Spezial Explores Britain’s Electronic Music Scene for Summer 2022
Earlier this year, adidas Spezial presented its collaboration with Mancunian icon and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for their LG2 SPZL. The shoe looked into the archives while tapping into northern culture and celebrating Gallagher’s heritage, music, and cultural influences. Now adidas’ Spezial umbrella is exploring Britain’s electronic music scene with a portrayal of Working Men’s Club — a Yorkshire-based synthpop band — and their lead singer Syd Minsky-Sargeant with a new collection for Summer 2022.
KAWS to Re-Release 'CHUM' Figures
To mark the character’s 20th anniversary. KAWS recently took to Instagram to tease a series of CHUM figurines stacked on one another. For eager fans who may have missed the last drop, the acclaimed Brooklyn-based artist confirmed today that he will re-release the edition tomorrow morning. “I can remember...
Sole Mates: Hebru Brantley and His adidas Forum Collaborations
When scoping out cities across the globe that are known for spawning creative communities, one cannot skip out on mentioning Chicago. It’s recognized as a breeding ground for forward thinkers and innovators in pop culture, one of which is esteemed artist Hebru Brantley. Brantley’s collectible works span across various...
Jaden Smith Reveals His True Sense of Style – and Self – for Summer 2022
Seamlessly floating between the realms of rapping, singing and acting, Jaden Smith has consistently found a niche within the world of fashion. Amongst his numerous accolades and platinum-selling music, the Syre and Erys performer still finds time to create stylishly conscious clothing that speaks to the next generation. In between...
Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades
From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
ICE STUDIOS Partners With ASICS for GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration
Renell Medrano has become a household name in the creative industry for her captivating photography as she’s shot some of the biggest names in culture from Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z to Serena Williams. However, she’s proven that her talents are way beyond just capturing the perfect shot as she’s expanded here creative ventures into product design with her entity ICE STUDIOS. The brand has garnered a heap of hype for its cargo skirt that has been sported on celebs like Bella Hadid, and now its calling for our attention once again as it has just unveiled its.
KENZO Blends Military Styles and Tailoring for FW22 Drop 3
In January of this year, NIGO made his debut as KENZO’s new creative director for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s and women’s collection. Held at the Galerie Vivienne in Paris, the collection was an exhibition of multifaceted design influences and tailoring. But since its debut, the Paris-based house has a couple of FW22 collection drops and the latest addition to the catalog is Drop 3.
Malbon and Spyder Team Up for Limited-Edition Collection
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Spyder, for a limited-edition collection designed for the outdoors. “The idea behind this collaboration was to combine Spyder’s iconic designs, brand DNA and history of protecting people in harsh conditions, with Malbon’s creative approach to golf and lifestyle apparel. The result is a unique and exciting product offering that embodies the aesthetic and technical abilities of both brands,” said Todd Hymel, COP of Spyder. The collection includes bucket hats, shell jackets and shell pants, all of which are made with 4-way stretch POW POW 2.0, a material made by Spyder in partnership with GORE-TEX. The use of this material provides garments with protection from rain by creating a repellent outer layer.
Sacai's Nike Cortez 4.0 Surfaces in "Grey"
After receiving multiple looks at the highly-anticipated sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 “OG”. , the official images for the alternate grayscale colorway have now emerged. The upcoming pairs arrive on the 50th anniversary of Bill Bowerman‘s Cortez silhouette and feature sacai‘s signature twinned design found across its other Nike footwear collaborations such as the Blazer Low and VaporWaffle.
A Closer Look at the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuellCell RC Elite V2 in "Steel Blue"
Coming off its recent collaboration with Stone Island, New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio has dreamt up another iteration of the FuelCell RC Elite V2. Here we have a closer look at the shoes in “Steel Blue” that just arrived on HBX. Said to be inspired by the...
Dover Street Market's Exclusive Gucci "Love Parade" Drop Spreads Positivity
Alessandro Michele presented Gucci‘s “Love Parade” collection in November 2021, and this coupled with a number of high-profile collections and collaborations has gone on to see Gucci become the world’s hottest brand. Now, a number of special-edition pieces from the “Love Parade” collection have landed exclusively at Dover Street Market, continuing the duo’s connection while also doubling down on the house’s icon status.
Pangaia Releases Earth-Friendly Capsule “Re-Color”
PANGAIA, a materials science brand that aims to save the environment, has revealed a capsule that is made from its newest innovation, RecycromTM. Invented by Officina+39, a Italian textile chemical company, this revolutionary technology is a new technique that turns recycled textile fibers into a full range of colored powders used for pigment dye that can be applied to fabrics like cotton, wool, nylon and any natural blends. In contrast to other dyes, Recycrom is applied as a suspension and not as part of a chemical solution, therefore easily filtered from the water – cutting both costs and environmental impact.
Rising Men’s Brand AKNVAS Piles On Plush Knitwear for FW22
Joining the ranks of a few directional brands that are aiming for the front of the fashion pack, AKNVAS – helmed by Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen – is heading in the right direction. Presenting extreme yet cozy sweaters for next season’s cold months, the rising men’s brand has piled on plush knitwear for Fall Winter 2022.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following its inaugural release of the season and Champion Store Exclusive capsule collection, Palace is now readying the release of the Week 2 drop of its Fall 2022 collection. The Week 2 drop features light outerwear, hoodies, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, shorts and caps. Leading this week’s release is the Formula...
ARMEDANGELS Is Making '70s-Inspired Uniforms for Climate Activists
“We are not here to make fashion, we are here to make change,” states the sustainable German label ARMEDANGELS. It’s a message that’s stuck with the brand since it was founded in 2007 and remains front-and-center for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “THE SMART REBELS OF ARMEDANGELS.”
Beyoncé Taps Madonna for a New “Break My Soul” Remix
Beyoncé has released yet another “Break My Soul” remix, but this time the newly-minted disco diva calls upon pop superstar, Madonna. Titled “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” the high-energy cut fuses Beyoncé’s groovy dance track with Madonna’s famous “Vogue.” By tapping Madonna and her Vogue track, “Break My Soul” now doubles down on its homage to ballroom culture and its exaltation of every identity. From Whitney Houston and Rosetta Tharpe down to the legendary Houses of Revlon and LaBeija, Beyoncé pays tribute to an array of influential Black women and figures.
ART FOR CHANGE Partnered With Maggie Ellis, Hein Koh, and Arghavan Khosravi
On three new prints with proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York. ART FOR CHANGE have partnered with Maggie Ellis, Hein Koh, and Arghavan Khosravi on three new limited-edition prints. Each of the three artworks will debut next week with proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York (PPGNY).
Larry Bell and John Chamberlain Take Over Hauser & Wirth
On view in Los Angeles until October 2. Last week, Hauser & Wirth unveiled an alluring joint exhibition of work by the prolific artists Larry Bell and the late John Chamberlain. Housed at the gallery’s Los Angeles outpost, the eponymously titled show presents an array of iridescent plexiglass sculptures, coated glass cubes, and rare works on paper.
Nicki Minaj To Be Awarded With Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs
Nicki Minaj will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on August 28. The 17-time nominee will also be performing live at the VMAs. She last took...
