Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy

Renell Medrano has become a household name in the creative industry for her captivating photography as she’s shot some of the biggest names in culture from Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z to Serena Williams. However, she’s proven that her talents are way beyond just capturing the perfect shot as she’s expanded here creative ventures into product design with her entity ICE STUDIOS. The brand has garnered a heap of hype for its cargo skirt that has been sported on celebs like Bella Hadid, and now its calling for our attention once again as it has just unveiled its.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO