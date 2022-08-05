ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks

As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MILITARY
An Upstate WWII Soldier Gets Honored At Arlington After 78 Years

After a 78 year journey, an Upstate soldier killed in action during World War II has finally been identified and will be buried with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Army First Lieutenant Myles Esmay of Utica served in the 236th Engineer Combat Battalion. Lt. Esmay enlisted in the Army...
UTICA, NY
102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit

You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
MILITARY
Fort Drum, NY
Fort Drum, NY
Marine Cpl. Ragsdale, killed in WWII, has been accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee, killed during World War II, was accounted for April 15, 2022. In June 1944, Ragsdale was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which...
NASHVILLE, TN
World War II, Army veteran celebrates 100th birthday with America

Army and World War II veteran James G. Minor shares a birthday with America and celebrated his 100th birthday on July 4, 2022. The Guntersville VA Clinic threw Minor a surprise celebration for his birthday, according to a VA blog post. He also received a framed certificate representing his significant milestone from Birmingham VA and a video message from Executive Director Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
102-Year-Old Veteran of All-Black Battalion Receives Congressional Gold Medal for Her Service in WWII

Last week, nearly eight decades after her service in World War II, Romay Davis received the Congressional Gold Medal in a special ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama. Davis received the medal—the highest honor Congress can bestow upon a civilian—for her service in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, more commonly known as the Six Triple Eight.
MONTGOMERY, AL
SOCOM orders 75 cropduster attack planes worth $3 billion

U.S. Special Operations Command has chosen L3Harris Technologies to supply up to 75 attack planes based on a cropduster aircraft in a deal that could be worth $3 billion. It’s a huge win for the country’s sixth-largest defense contractor which in recent years has looked to grow from a Florida-based electronics supplier to a lead contractor of high-end weapons and a disruptor among its larger peers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
World War II Veteran Dumped His Fiancé Only to Get Back with Her Seventy Years Later

Roy Vickerman celebrated his 90th birthday by getting engaged to his former fiancéeStokesentinel / fair use. The first time Roy Vickerman met Nora Jackson was at their school when the schoolteacher introduced Roy to the class. As all the students turned to see the new student, Roy’s eyes met with Nora’s, and from that moment, the cliché “love at first sight” became an actual reality for the two. That was in the early 1940s, and Roy and Nora soon afterward got engaged.
Medal of Honor recipient who jumped on grenade in Korean War dies at 92

Medal of Honor recipient Robert E. Simanek, who jumped on a grenade while fighting in the Korean War, passed away on Monday in Novi, Michigan, at the age of 92, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Simanek was awarded the military’s highest honor after he dove onto a...
NOVI, MI

