MilitaryTimes
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks
As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
An Upstate WWII Soldier Gets Honored At Arlington After 78 Years
After a 78 year journey, an Upstate soldier killed in action during World War II has finally been identified and will be buried with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Army First Lieutenant Myles Esmay of Utica served in the 236th Engineer Combat Battalion. Lt. Esmay enlisted in the Army...
102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit
You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka dies by suicide at 25, remembered for ‘kindness and goodness’
United States Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka, a decorated service member and Massachusetts native, died earlier this month at age 25. He is remembered by those who loved him for his “kindness and goodness.”. Born in Springfield, Partyka moved to Hingham in 2000 and graduated from the town’s high school...
Texas veteran shot down in Vietnam on 7 years as POW at 'Hanoi Hilton' prison camp: 'You keep faith'
Five decades ago, Col. James Lamar was playing poker against fellow prisoners of war with cards made of toilet paper and chips made of matchsticks at the "Hanoi Hilton" in North Vietnam on the tail end of his nearly 7-year stint at the notorious prison camp. Today, 94-year-old Lamar enjoys...
WWII Heroes' Remains Found 75 Years Later, Close to Supposed Burial Area
Remains of RAF Officer Alfred Robert William Milne and his navigator Eric Stubbs, both 22, were found in a remote farm in North Yorkshire, England, in February 2020.
Marine Cpl. Ragsdale, killed in WWII, has been accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee, killed during World War II, was accounted for April 15, 2022. In June 1944, Ragsdale was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which...
MilitaryTimes
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
Army Annual Training for Reserve and National Guard Soldiers (10–17 Days)
Army Anual Training is also known as AT for short. In my five years in the Army Reserves, this was my first experience going out on a WAREX (war exercise as an NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer).
World War II, Army veteran celebrates 100th birthday with America
Army and World War II veteran James G. Minor shares a birthday with America and celebrated his 100th birthday on July 4, 2022. The Guntersville VA Clinic threw Minor a surprise celebration for his birthday, according to a VA blog post. He also received a framed certificate representing his significant milestone from Birmingham VA and a video message from Executive Director Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi.
The Daily South
102-Year-Old Veteran of All-Black Battalion Receives Congressional Gold Medal for Her Service in WWII
Last week, nearly eight decades after her service in World War II, Romay Davis received the Congressional Gold Medal in a special ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama. Davis received the medal—the highest honor Congress can bestow upon a civilian—for her service in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, more commonly known as the Six Triple Eight.
americanmilitarynews.com
SOCOM orders 75 cropduster attack planes worth $3 billion
U.S. Special Operations Command has chosen L3Harris Technologies to supply up to 75 attack planes based on a cropduster aircraft in a deal that could be worth $3 billion. It’s a huge win for the country’s sixth-largest defense contractor which in recent years has looked to grow from a Florida-based electronics supplier to a lead contractor of high-end weapons and a disruptor among its larger peers.
Korean War veteran shares experiences to empower Airmen
The 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force is an occasion for reflection. One Airman who played a critical role in the Air Force’s rich history is Lt. Gen. (ret.) James D. Hughes, a former Commander-in-Chief of Pacific Air Forces (CINCPACAF) from June 1978 to June 1981. Born...
AOL Corp
Remains of WWII soldier identified as North Carolinian among first to land on D-Day
DNA, dental and other analyses confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest, officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday. Army Pfc. David Owens, of Green Hill in Watauga County,...
World War II Veteran Dumped His Fiancé Only to Get Back with Her Seventy Years Later
Roy Vickerman celebrated his 90th birthday by getting engaged to his former fiancéeStokesentinel / fair use. The first time Roy Vickerman met Nora Jackson was at their school when the schoolteacher introduced Roy to the class. As all the students turned to see the new student, Roy’s eyes met with Nora’s, and from that moment, the cliché “love at first sight” became an actual reality for the two. That was in the early 1940s, and Roy and Nora soon afterward got engaged.
americanmilitarynews.com
Medal of Honor recipient who jumped on grenade in Korean War dies at 92
Medal of Honor recipient Robert E. Simanek, who jumped on a grenade while fighting in the Korean War, passed away on Monday in Novi, Michigan, at the age of 92, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Simanek was awarded the military’s highest honor after he dove onto a...
Marine Corps promotes first Black officer to 4-star general in 246-year history
Langley's promotion, approved by the Senate last week, comes with the post overseeing all U.S. military forces in Africa.
