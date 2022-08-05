Roy Vickerman celebrated his 90th birthday by getting engaged to his former fiancéeStokesentinel / fair use. The first time Roy Vickerman met Nora Jackson was at their school when the schoolteacher introduced Roy to the class. As all the students turned to see the new student, Roy’s eyes met with Nora’s, and from that moment, the cliché “love at first sight” became an actual reality for the two. That was in the early 1940s, and Roy and Nora soon afterward got engaged.

24 DAYS AGO