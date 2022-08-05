Tesla beats back most activist shareholder proposals in Cyber Roundup

Read on www.teslarati.com
Inflation Reduction Act supports dealerships & fossil fueled “clean vehicles”
Today, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act which seems like a good thing for EVs and clean energy at first. However, a look at the bill itself takes us into a rabbit hole that smells of fossil fuels and dealership lobbying. By changing the very definition of electric vehicles...
Auto lobby group worries that most U.S. EVs disqualified for EV tax credit
Automaker lobby group Alliance for Automotive Innovation says that if additional sourcing requirements go into effect, U.S. automakers won’t qualify for the full credit. According to Reuters, these automakers have been privately expressing their worries about the proposal’s increasing requirements regarding batteries and critical mineral contents being sourced from the U.S.
Senate Passed Inflation Reduction Act; what it means for EVs
Today, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, and included in that bill are changes to the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit. The bill allocates around $374 billion toward climate and energy spending. It ends per-manufacturer limits for the $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases. This is a good thing for American EV manufacturers such as Tesla.
Tees Valley wants Elon Musk to build a Gigafactory in England
The Conservative Mayor for Tees Valley, Ben Houchen, has a special request for Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. The mayor wrote a letter to Elon Musk asking him to build a plant in his region. According to the letter, which has only been seen by The Telegraph, the mayor has a unique offer, City A.M. reported.
Tesla’s lobbying efforts tease “advanced manufacturing facility” in Canada
Tesla lobbying efforts in Ontario suggest the EV automaker’s next gigafactory might be in Canada. Elon Musk considered a Tesla gigafactory in Canada during the recent Cyber Roundup (annual meeting of stockholders). Public documents submitted to Canada’s Lobbyists Registration system suggest that Tesla might be considering an advanced manufacturing facility in Ontario.
Ellie In Space X Teslarati (double interview)
Ellie In Space is more than a YouTube channel dedicated to SpaceX and space in general. The host, Ellie, has a unique story of her own. In the video (at the end of the article), we interviewed one another and shared our stories. This article is a short recap of...
Tesla’s ‘F1’ Service strategy eliminates same-day loaner vehicles, Uber credits
Update 2:59 pm: Paragraph 4 updated to reflect accuracy. Tesla is reserving available loaners for multi-day visits. Tesla’s focus on quick and efficient service visits with inspiration from Formula 1 pit crews is bringing closure to the company’s offering of loaner vehicles and Uber credits for same-day fixes.
Tesla supplier Talon Metals on Manchin EV Bill, Tesla & more
Tesla supplier, Talon Metals gave Teslarati an exclusive interview and we talked about the Manchin EV Bill, Tesla and more. I received some great feedback on one of my recent articles from Todd Malan, Chief External. Affairs Officer & Head of Climate Strategy at Talon Metals, one of Tesla’s key...
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AZPN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GDRX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird
Meta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On August 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search the Internet too. That means if you ask it a question like, “What’s your favorite movie from the last year?” it’ll do a search crawl in...
California DMV seems to want Tesla to advertise FSD & Autopilot
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) seems to want Tesla to advertise its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features to consumers. According to a report by the LA Times. the DMV isn’t too happy about Tesla’s use of the terms, Autopilot and FSD. And the state agency is also upset about Tesla’s description of how Navigating on Autopilot from home works.
Elon Musk willing to finish Twitter buyout under original terms — under one condition
As it turns out, Elon Musk is still willing to complete his Twitter buyout at the agreed-upon price of $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. The social media company just has to provide its method of sampling accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real. Musk and Twitter are...
