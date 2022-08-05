ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Endure Minor Injury Crisis Ahead of Premier League Opener

By Jim Nichol-Turner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFAHT_0h5qiLVJ00

Curtis Jones becomes the latest in a flurry of injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Curtis Jones becomes the latest in a flurry of injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The young English midfielder came off the bench late on in the game against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield last Saturday but has since been handed a calf injury - according to The Athletic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rOwM_0h5qiLVJ00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It's not just Curtis Jones who is at risk of missing the game at Craven Cottage either, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Ibrahima Konate; who was substituted off in the second half of the final friendly game of pre-season against Strasbourg last Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp said that "it doesn't look too concerning, so I hope we caught it in the right moment."

Naby Keita missed the fixture against Strasbourg due to illness, but is expected to be fit and recovered for the game against Fulham.

Kostas Tsimikas is expected to be out as well with a minor injury that also saw him sit out the FA Community Shield tie against Manchester City.

The more serious injuries include Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, and Caoimhin Kelleher - who are expected to be out for at least a few more weeks if not months in the case of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zomgC_0h5qiLVJ00

IMAGO / PA Images

The main positive news ahead of the clash against Fulham is the return of Liverpool's no.1: Alisson. The Brazilian shot-stopper is back training after missing the trip to Leicester for the FA Community Shield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fulham#Nunez#The Fa Community Shield#Athletic
LFCTransferRoom

‘Liverpool Think They Can Do It Better Themselves’ - Finance Expert Claims Liverpool Causing Tension Among Other Premier League Sides

Last week The Athletic broke the news that a direct-to-consumer model for television rights was on the table with Premier League sides, a model that could see all Premier League games shown in one place. Finance expert Dan Plumley has claimed that Liverpool is causing tensions with other sides about this.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy