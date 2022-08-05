Report: Liverpool Endure Minor Injury Crisis Ahead of Premier League Opener

Curtis Jones becomes the latest in a flurry of injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The young English midfielder came off the bench late on in the game against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield last Saturday but has since been handed a calf injury - according to The Athletic.

It's not just Curtis Jones who is at risk of missing the game at Craven Cottage either, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Ibrahima Konate; who was substituted off in the second half of the final friendly game of pre-season against Strasbourg last Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp said that "it doesn't look too concerning, so I hope we caught it in the right moment."

Naby Keita missed the fixture against Strasbourg due to illness, but is expected to be fit and recovered for the game against Fulham.

Kostas Tsimikas is expected to be out as well with a minor injury that also saw him sit out the FA Community Shield tie against Manchester City.

The more serious injuries include Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, and Caoimhin Kelleher - who are expected to be out for at least a few more weeks if not months in the case of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The main positive news ahead of the clash against Fulham is the return of Liverpool's no.1: Alisson. The Brazilian shot-stopper is back training after missing the trip to Leicester for the FA Community Shield.

