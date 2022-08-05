ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G1 Climax 32 Night 11 live results: Tanahashi faces Evil

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
 3 days ago

The scene for G1 Climax 32 shifts to Ehime and a card that presents five tournament matches. In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi faces off against the leader of the House of Torture, Evil, in what’s sure to be an intriguing bout in C Block.

Another C Block match is also on tap, featuring Tetsuya Naito, who got off to a slow start to his G1 Climax, trying to get to .500 with a victory over Aaron Henare. And the A Block, home of the monsters, has a bout which definitely deserves that name with Jonah squaring off with Jeff Cobb.

If you aren’t able to tune in live for this pivotal slate of G1 Climax 32 action, simply bookmark this page and check back throughout the night (or morning, as the case may be for some fans in the U.S.), as we’ll update it with the latest results from Ehime live as they happen.

