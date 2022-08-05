Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus

Read on wgme.com
'It was one of the best feelings of my life': Beach to Beacon 10K returns
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) - Early Saturday morning, runners began to trickle past the finish line. That turned to a stream and then a flood of more than 7,000 racers. Emily Durgin of Standish was the first Maine woman to finish the 10K race in 32 minutes and 16 seconds. She...
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
Kenya's Matthew Kemili wins Beach to Beacon 10k, Standish native Durgin 2nd among women
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- More than 7,000 runners laced up their running shoes Saturday morning to compete in the Beach to Beacon 10k in Cape Elizabeth for the first time in-person since 2019. Matthew Kemili, 24, of Kenya won the men's title, finishing in 28 minutes, 39 seconds. Ethiopia's Fentyea...
Portland 9-10 All Stars beat Vermont in Eastern Regional Little League Tournament
CRANSTON, RI (WGME) -- The Portland 9-and 10-year-old Little League All Stars beat Vermont in four innings at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Cranston, Rhode Island. Portland advances to play New Hampshire on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Missing 12-year-old Portland boy found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has only been in the city for four days. Police say 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland was last seen at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. Mbacu is not...
Maine motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Readfield
READFIELD (WGME) -- A Farmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Readfield over the weekend, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a motorist called 911 around 9 p.m. on Saturday and reported that a motorcycle was in a ditch with its headlight on near 234 Old Kents Hill Road.
Portland business reacts to Maine's new state law to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Monday, August 8th 2022 — A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect today. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions,"...
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
Sunday was the hottest day in Portland in over a year
Sunday was the hottest day in Portland in over a year. The last time the temperature reached 96 at the Portland Jetport was June 29, 2021. 96 is a new daily record high for August 7th (records go back to 1941). Old record for the date was 93 set in 2001 and also 2018.
From broken down boats to search and rescue, Coast Guard Auxiliary are first to respond
PORTLAND (WGME) - The Coast Guard Auxiliary are the first to respond to an emergency in the waters of Portland's harbor. From broken down boats to search and rescue, they assess how serious the situation is and call in the Coast Guard if they need more help. “If it was...
Police looking for information following shooting in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are looking for information after a person reportedly shot at two people in Lewiston over the weekend. According to police, three people were arguing near the Kennedy Park gazebo around 8 p.m. on Saturday when one person pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the two others involved in the argument.
Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
