Broncos sign ex-USFL wide receiver after Tim Patrick injury

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After placing wide receiver Tim Patrick (knee) on injured reserve on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos brought in seven players for tryouts, including ex-USFL receiver Darrius Shepherd.

Shepherd won the WR tryout and signed with the team on Thursday morning, as was first reported by KOA Radio’s Brandon Krisztal.

Shepherd (5-11, 186 pounds) played college football at North Dakota State, winning three FCS championships. He went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Green Bay Packers as a college free agent.

In two season (14 games) with the Packers, Shepherd caught six passes for 47 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 20 kickoffs for 374 yards.

Green Bay waived Shepherd near the end of his second season and the receiver went on to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he hasn’t appeared on a regular-season active roster since 2020.

This spring, Shepherd played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL. He caught 27 passes for 323 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

Shepherd will add more depth to Denver’s receiver room, but he’ll face long odds to make the 53-man roster this summer.

