'Traumatised' Kem Cetinay involved in horror crash that left one dead

Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
Mom’s heartbreaking last sacrifice before death in fire as family waited outside for her to emerge from burning home
A MOM tragically died in a house fire after saving her 12-year-old son's life in the blaze. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours, but family members were left devastated after Brittany Jones, 35, was later discovered inside the house. Brittany shared the home in Camden, New York, with her...
Pictured: Teenager, 17, who died in bale-wrapping machine accident at a farm in Devon
A 17-year-old teenager who died following an incident at a farm in Devon has been named by police. Tributes have flooded in for 'beautiful soul' Luke Searle who sustained serious injuries while working at Sherwell Farm, in the Plympton area of Plymouth. He was hurt during an incident involving a...
Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died
A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
Heartbroken mother pays tribute after boy dies in farmyard accident with tractor
The mother of a three-year-old boy killed in a collision with a tractor on a farm said she is “broken beyond repair.”. Albie Speakman suffered fatal injuries on farmland off Bentley Hall Road in the Tottington area of Bury, Greater Manchester, at about 12.45pm on Saturday July 16. His...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident
According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
Postal Worker Hears 6-Year-Old's Cries from Inside Vehicle, Saves Girl After Mother Passes Out
A Colorado mail carrier is being hailed a hero after he rescued a six-year-old girl from inside a parked car after her mother took fentanyl and passed out. Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, was walking his normal mail route on July 16 when he heard the girl screaming.
Neighbor says it was 'tough' to hear Anne Heche was 'not okay,' couldn’t rescue her amid engulfing fire
MAR VISTA, Calif. — David Manpearl, a neighbor of the tenant’s home who was hit by Anne Heche on Friday, was the first person on the scene. "I saw a car speeding by in front of my house and a few moments later I heard a crash," Manpearl detailed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.
Woman Swallowed by Sinkhole After 'Steaming' Ground Beneath Her Opened Up
A witness said the ground had been steaming for weeks but people continued to go near it.
A medical helicopter in Ohio crashes while responding to a fatal car accident, police say
A medical chopper responding Tuesday to the scene of a fatal car accident in southern Ohio crashed while attempting to land, authorities said.
Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach
A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind
An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
6-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake While on Family Bike Ride in Colorado
A 6-year-old boy died days after being bitten by a rattlesnake during a family outing in Colorado. A father and his two children were on a bike ride at Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield on July 5 when they stopped for a water break, according to CBS News. When...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation.
20-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Boat While Tubing on Oregon River: 'Absolutely Devastating'
A 20-year-old man died in Oregon after he was involved in a "tragic boating accident" on Monday, according to authorities. Both the 20-year-old and a juvenile victim, neither of whom have been publicly identified, were on an innertube that was being pulled by a 1994 Four Winns 17-inch fiberglass boat on the Willamette River when they were hit by the watercraft, according to a news release from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
Boy, 3, plunges 18 floors to his death after falling through apartment window
A THREE-year-old boy fell to his death from a Chicago highrise last night. According to police, the boy fell out of the window at 7pm. While it is unknown who was with the boy at the time of his death, the windows reportedly open inwards according to a report from CBS.
12-year-old driver dies in crash that injures her adult passenger, Maryland cops say
A 12-year-old girl died in Maryland after a car she was driving struck a tree, local media outlets reported. The girl was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed “for an unknown reason,” WJLA reported. Police said the incident happened at...
