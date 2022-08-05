If Mets trade deadline strategy works, other teams will have a lot to think about

Read on risingapple.com
Related
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Umpire Ed Hickox’s Yankees vs Cardinals Sunday scorecard is mind boggling
Before Sunday’s frustrating loss to the St. Louis Cardinals had wrapped — the Yankees‘ fifth in a row, which might be the end of the embarrassment or the start of something bigger — home plate umpire Ed Hickox had already become the story, long before he nearly stumbled to the ground and was propped up by the tandem of Yadier Molina and Jose Trevino.
Cubs, Reds will have incredible mic’d up twist for Field of Dreams game
The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will play in the Field of Dreams game, and two players will be mic’d up to make the game even better. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams movie site.
MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash
The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 takeaways from the Mets' series win over the Braves
The New York Mets made a deafening statement this week as they took four out of five games from their archrival Atlanta Braves, while expanding their lead in the division to a commanding six and a half games with a playoff atmosphere in effect alongside the heat and humidity in Flushing.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0