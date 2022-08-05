ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Own a home in Plano? Your tax rate will be lower. But your tax bill will be higher.

By KERA
 3 days ago
Diego Lara
3d ago

In other words it doesn't matter what the average home appraised value is. At the end of the day Cities will collect what they need for the budget. All this about "home prices are up therefore your tax bill will be higher" is all fear mongering. even if homes were worth half of what they are worth now they would just set the tax rate to meet their budget needs and collect the same amount.

starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget Proposal

Dallas City Manager TC Broadnax is looking to pass the biggest tax rate reduction in decades.RK/Unsplash. Homeowners could see a nearly 3-cent decrease in the property tax rate, while police officers who delay retirement could receive financial bonuses. Dallas News, this is all part of a Dallas budget proposal, with City Manager T.C. Broadnax has presented a $4.51 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Property values increase 21%

Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
SACHSE, TX
County
Collin County, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Collin County, TX
Business
Plano, TX
Business
City
Plano, TX
Plano, TX
Real Estate
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Council Approves Tax Exemption Raise for Seniors and Disabled Residents

With rising property values impacting residents, the Irving City Council began examining ways it could provide some relief to homeowners. On June 30, the City Council approved increasing the existing over 65/disabled person exemption from $45,000 to $50,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-23. This exemption allows eligible homeowners to exclude a portion of their home’s value from assessment, reducing their tax bill. The exemption increase takes effect for property tax bills to be issued this fall and due in January.
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant

DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
DALLAS, TX
#Tax Bills#Property Taxes#Tax Rate#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Income Tax#Baffin#Plano City Council#Isr
dallasexpress.com

Local Residents Asked to Conserve Water

High temperatures and a lack of rain this summer have led Plano officials to extend the city’s water conservation measures into September. Plano Mayor John Muns asked residents to “increase their water conservation efforts by reducing watering times by 2 minutes in each sprinkler zone through September 15.”
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year

At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board approves process for making recapture payment in 2022-23

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board of trustees approved purchasing attendance credits for the district's Robin Hood payment to the state. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of average daily attendance credits for the district’s recapture payment to the state at its July 25...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Bidding wars are cooling off in Dallas. This is what the data shows.

According to a new report by Redfin, the housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars. The report says that the bidding-war rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. “On an unadjusted basis, June’s bidding-war rate was 51.5%, down...
DALLAS, TX

