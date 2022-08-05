Own a home in Plano? Your tax rate will be lower. But your tax bill will be higher.

Read on www.keranews.org
Diego Lara
3d ago
In other words it doesn't matter what the average home appraised value is. At the end of the day Cities will collect what they need for the budget. All this about "home prices are up therefore your tax bill will be higher" is all fear mongering. even if homes were worth half of what they are worth now they would just set the tax rate to meet their budget needs and collect the same amount.
4
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget Proposal
Dallas City Manager TC Broadnax is looking to pass the biggest tax rate reduction in decades.RK/Unsplash. Homeowners could see a nearly 3-cent decrease in the property tax rate, while police officers who delay retirement could receive financial bonuses. Dallas News, this is all part of a Dallas budget proposal, with City Manager T.C. Broadnax has presented a $4.51 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
CandysDirt.com
These North Texas Counties Aren’t the Cheapest for New Construction Value, Report Finds
Collin and Denton counties are tops in Texas, and maybe in not such a good way. The ever-developing counties are the most expensive in Texas when it comes to average new construction value, according to a report by Construction Coverage. Researchers crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits...
sachsenews.com
Property values increase 21%
Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
fox4news.com
Dallas property taxes rates could see biggest cut in decades, but many could still pay more
DALLAS - Homeowners in Dallas could see the largest cut to their property tax rate in decades. As part of the Dallas's new budget, city manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a property tax cut of 2.75 cents per $100 valuation. If passed, the average Dallas homeowner a $410,000 dollar home would...
dallasexpress.com
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
irvingweekly.com
Irving Council Approves Tax Exemption Raise for Seniors and Disabled Residents
With rising property values impacting residents, the Irving City Council began examining ways it could provide some relief to homeowners. On June 30, the City Council approved increasing the existing over 65/disabled person exemption from $45,000 to $50,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-23. This exemption allows eligible homeowners to exclude a portion of their home’s value from assessment, reducing their tax bill. The exemption increase takes effect for property tax bills to be issued this fall and due in January.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
The Most Expensive Listing In Texas Is in Bluffview, Other Dallas Homes Make The Top 10 For July
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Dallas is home to four of the most expensive active single-family home listings in the state, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is the $24.5 million mansion at 5411 Surrey Circle. It’s been on the...
dallasexpress.com
Local Residents Asked to Conserve Water
High temperatures and a lack of rain this summer have led Plano officials to extend the city’s water conservation measures into September. Plano Mayor John Muns asked residents to “increase their water conservation efforts by reducing watering times by 2 minutes in each sprinkler zone through September 15.”
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year
At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
starlocalmedia.com
How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years
Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years. According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
checkoutdfw.com
For $5 million, this 30,000 square foot home in Prosper with an indoor basketball court and a bowling alley, could be yours
If you're looking for a nearly 30,000 square foot house, we found one for sale. The home, according to the listing, says it's in the community of Montclair and features 9 bedrooms, 10-plus baths and a 12-car garage. It's listed for $5 million. There is a full indoor basketball court,...
newcivilengineer.com
World largest variable diameter TBM breaks through on Dallas flood protection tunnel
The Robbins TBM is understood to be the world’s largest variable diameter TBM and completed an 11.5m diameter drive for the first 2.7km of the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Channel tunnel before converting to drive another 5.1km with a 9.9m diameter. City of Dallas government has said it is...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
Click2Houston.com
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas using data from AAA.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board approves process for making recapture payment in 2022-23
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board of trustees approved purchasing attendance credits for the district's Robin Hood payment to the state. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of average daily attendance credits for the district’s recapture payment to the state at its July 25...
checkoutdfw.com
Bidding wars are cooling off in Dallas. This is what the data shows.
According to a new report by Redfin, the housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars. The report says that the bidding-war rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. “On an unadjusted basis, June’s bidding-war rate was 51.5%, down...
