Ryan Ripken, son of Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr., is excited to experience life away from baseball: ‘There’s so many things to do out there’

By Andy Kostka, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

It didn’t fully sink in until he read the words aloud to his girlfriend, seeking her opinion on the statement that was about to make it official. Baseball is all Ryan Ripken has known. As the son of Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr., the sport has always been a major part of his life.

“Feels like the right time,” the statement began, “and I have a few things I want to get off my chest.”

As he read those words — which detailed his decision to retire from professional baseball — the emotions hit. He had been ruminating how to say it publicly for over a month, but hitting post on Instagram and Twitter “kind of made it real,” Ripken told The Baltimore Sun.

“For me, I felt so exhausted, so drained,” Ripken said.

And then the flood of well-wishers came, from all parts of his career. From travel ball to Indian River State College to the Washington Nationals and Orioles organizations, he realized how many people helped him along the way.

Ripken played seven seasons in the minor leagues, beginning with the Nationals before joining the Orioles and making it as high as Triple-A Norfolk last season. The former Gilman star was released after the season, and while he trained for another opportunity, the timing seemed right for a change. So the 29-year-old from Hunt Valley put down his glove and looked to what’s next — away from baseball, a game that’s been a near-constant.

That’s part of being Cal Ripken Jr.’s son and Cal Ripken Sr.’s grandson. Baseball follows the last name, and although Ryan Ripken was an eager participant — striving to make his own mark in the sport — there’s so much more out there Ripken hopes to accomplish, and accomplish on his own.

“Growing up with the family I have, and all the accomplishments people look for the Ripkens to do in baseball, I’m very happy and thankful for what my family members have done, and I’m very proud of myself for what I accomplished,” Ripken said. “But I will say I’m excited to show people more of Ryan Ripken that they might not know.

“And that isn’t necessarily associated with being the player, or being the son, uncle or grandson of. That, to me, is going to be a cool experience to see.”

Ripken doesn’t have concrete plans yet, but he’s finishing an accelerated business degree online from Arizona State. His heart is still around sports, he said, and that could lead to several avenues.

He has ample interest in a sports media route, and doesn’t want to “close the door on baseball.” When that’s “all you’ve known and all you’ve done, you’re going to have a curiosity.”

“There’s so many things to do out there,” he said.

But before starting his next endeavor, he wants to reflect on a journey that began around the Orioles when he was a child and continued with his playing career. He was drafted in the 15th round of the 2014 draft by the Nationals and held a career .234 batting average with 20 homers and 160 RBIs in the minor leagues.

He wishes he could’ve played for 15 years. But Ripken realized that wasn’t realistic and it was time to move on. So he typed out that message, read it to his girlfriend and came to grips with retirement.

Baseball has been there all his life. Now he’ll see what else there is to experience.

“When you get that feeling, you know,” Ripken said. “I hope people will get to see the things I can do outside the game. I’m really excited to show and share that with people.”

Comments / 0

 

The Spun

Dennis Eckersley Will Be Retiring: MLB World Reacts

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is retiring. The longtime MLB broadcaster will be retiring following the conclusion of the 2022 season. Eckersley is hoping to spend more time with friends and family members. Eckersley will be missed by the fans. "Tough not...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis

"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Baltimore Sun

‘You absolutely have been thrilling me’: Brooks Robinson’s return to Camden Yards coincides with a passion for this year’s Orioles

The theme meandered through the years, from his stint as an 18-year-old in Major League Baseball to playing in Cuba in 1957 and then to the Orioles clubhouse Saturday as an 85-year-old. Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson’s words all came back to the same idea, no matter how many twists it took to get there: He loves baseball. Even more, he loves baseball in Baltimore, the city he has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
