ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Port Covington still looking for first tenant for South Baltimore waterfront development

By Lorraine Mirabella, Giacomo Bologna, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVWx1_0h5qeEkk00
Five buildings in Port Covington near completion in May. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The first phase of the Port Covington waterfront community has no tenants signed, but developers hope to finalize the first leases by the end of the year as construction wraps up.

Construction timelines in an initial appraisal done early in the pandemic show developers originally believed the five buildings — more than 1.1 million square feet of office, apartment and retail space — would be finished by the end of July. But by December 2020, before municipal bonds were sold to finance public infrastructure, the construction schedule was pushed back to the end of this year.

The developer said this week that the project remains on track with no cost overruns. In one building with large floor plates, interest from potential office tenants exceeds available space, said MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, a lead partner and one of the developers that took over the project in May.

Gilmartin said she expects a major lease signed by the fourth quarter and retail commitments to follow. An apartment rental office should be open and signing tenants in January, with the first residents moving in during the first three months of next year. Beyond that, there’s a lengthy waiting list for a limited amount of affordable housing and an agreement with an extended-stay hotel operator.

“Construction has gone remarkably well, notwithstanding the pandemic and supply chain issues that really plagued all cities across the country trying to build new product. Really there are no delays,” Gilmartin said in an interview. “Given what’s going on in the office market generally across the country, to have that level of activity … is a testament to the quality of the buildings.”

The first phase of development covers 60 acres of a 235-acre site along Cromwell Street south of Interstate 95 that is planned for up to 14 million square feet of shops, restaurants, office space and housing, plus 40 acres of parks, across 45 new city blocks. The Baltimore Sun leases its office in the Port Covington development. The site is eligible for a mix of tax credits, meaning its effective property tax rate will be a fraction of what the average Baltimore homeowner pays.

The first phase of the project alone is expected to claim an estimated $47.5 million worth of tax credits over the next decade, according to bond documents .

The scope of this phase was laid out in December 2020 when more than $137 million of municipal bonds were sold to finance public infrastructure projects at the site. In hundreds of pages of bond disclosures , developers predicted a bustling mini-city where thousands of Under Armour employees and other office workers would live, work and shop. The eventual market value of the five buildings in the first phase was projected to top $550 million. A light rail spur and stations and even water taxi stops were being eyed.

“The developer reports they have had tremendous momentum with office leasing interest from many diverse companies including headquarters uses and technology and cybersecurity firms,” according to the 2020 bond documents, noting the expected rental rates would be significantly higher than the average cost for office space in Baltimore.

Three cyber companies have since backed out of moving to Port Covington, the original developer left the project in May , and this phase of development is adding more than 400,000 square feet of office space in Baltimore when the American economy, while coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, is perhaps headed toward a recession.

“There’s so much uncertainty right now in the economy, the political environment,” said Bill Harrison, a vice president at the Columbia-based real estate firm Lee & Associates.

Companies are being extra cautious when deciding where to locate, Harrison said, and employees want to work in safe, secure areas with an easy commute and amenities such as free parking.

Meanwhile, Baltimore’s office vacancy rate ballooned during the pandemic. The city’s traditional business core — the Central Business District — had an office vacancy rate of about 19% earlier this year, according to data from CoStar , and Harrison believes that vacancy rate could stabilize or possibly get worse.

“We’re seeing some migration of tenants from the Baltimore market into the suburbs,” he said.

Gilmartin sees opportunity in the site’s accessibility, waterfront location and affordability relative to others in the Baltimore region.

MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners invested in the project when they joined owner Sagamore Ventures and investment partner Goldman Sachs and took over from Weller Development Co.

Gilmartin said the large floor-plate office building is substantially complete and ready to be delivered to tenants that can finish interior space. A second office building should be completed by the end of September. That building, which will include Rye Street Market on the ground floor, is designed for small- and medium-sized businesses seeking from 1,000 to about 25,000 square feet and offers pre-built suites. Gilmartin said that by the end of the year she expects to have at least 25,000 square feet committed in that building.

“We have very brisk demand,” she said.

Developers plan to launch outdoor events, entertainment and pop-up retail on site in the coming months to offer a taste of their vision of a live-work-play lifestyle.

“The activation strategy, which is in part a retail strategy, is critical to us, because we’re creating a place, we’re not just building buildings,” she said.

Brad Byrnes, who has redeveloped and brokered the sale of historic buildings in the Central Business District for several decades, said the city and downtown in particular have not fallen out of favor with businesses. The president of Byrnes & Associates Inc. said many employers, even those shifting to hybrid in-office and remote workplaces, still want a presence in cities.

His latest project is proof, he said. He bought two historic Redwood Street buildings totaling 90,000 square feet in October 2020, at the height of the pandemic, as longtime tenant Gordon Feinblatt was moving to Harbor East, leaving the buildings 90% vacant. The firm redeveloped the buildings for tenants needing 5,000 square feet or less and also offers private office rentals with access to rooftop decks and conference rooms.

“Since then … we have signed 40 leases, at a time when everyone says that downtown’s dead, cities are dead, everyone’s leaving,” he said. “We’re well ahead of our most optimistic forecast.”

Tenants have included attorneys, architects, mechanical engineers, environmental services, nonprofits, and web design and tech firms, and they’ve come from Canton, Hampden and other East Coast cities as firms look to open small satellite submarket offices and appeal to young workers who seek out urban life.

“We’re at a price point where we’re about half the price of some of these submarkets, and it’s one of these situations where that’s the opportunity,” he said.

At Port Covington, much of the success hinges on Under Armour, which originally announced plans to bring up to 10,000 employees to a gleaming new headquarters with three 450-foot towers and a 5,000-seat outdoor stadium. Those employees, many of them young professionals, would be the “primary demand generator for apartments and retail uses within the adjacent Port Covington Development,” according to the 2020 bond documents.

The proposed towers and stadium have since been scrapped , and the overall scope of the headquarters is much smaller.

Plans unveiled in May show a glassy stadium-like structure with a solar panel canopy, ground-floor flagship store and a performance center for employees and visiting athletes. Under Armour envisions the new Cromwell Street campus as housing 1,500 corporate employees and drawing retail customers and community members to use a track-and-field facility and multisport playing field.

David Plymyer, who retired as an attorney for Anne Arundel County in 2014, recalled being swept up in the excitement when plans of developing Port Covington were first announced eight years ago. Baltimore ultimately approved a record-breaking $660 million in tax increment financing bonds to help support the development. Plymyer still hopes the project works out, but has since become a vocal critic of how politicians, developers and community leaders have ignored its risks.

Plymyer believes a $135.9 million pledge by the developers to a community benefits agreement clouded people’s judgment. ( Developers have so far provided about $20 million through that agreement. )

His worst fear is that the development could be abandoned midway through, leaving the city to maintain the newly created public infrastructure. Plymyer said Baltimore’s leaders could have reexamined the deal in 2020, when the first tranche of bonds were sold, but “the city blew right past that opportunity.”

“We’re going to continue to hear all good news from the developers and the people doing the marketing until everything collapses,” Plymyer said. “That’s just the nature of how this works.”

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

1228 W. Lombard St.

HUGE 3-bed / 2.5 Bath Rowhome, Central Air, NEW Appliances - Come to the Hollins Market neighborhood to see this enormous 3-bed / 2.5-bath Row Home featuring:. *Additional 4th room that can be used as a bedroom. This home is also walking distance to:. *University of Maryland Medical Campus. *Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

South Baltimore Resident Sam Cogen Slated as Baltimore’s Next Sheriff

Sam Cogen, the current president of South Baltimore Neighborhood Association and former Assistant Sheriff for Baltimore City, will be the next Sheriff of Baltimore City after a narrow victory over 33-year incumbent John W. Anderson in the Democratic Primary. No Republicans or Independents are running for Sheriff. Cogen received 39,500...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

East Baltimore still burdened by sinkhole repair on North Avenue

BALTIMORE -- It's been one month since a sinkhole shut down a section of East North Avenue. WJZ has spoken to neighbors who want to know when they can drive down the street again."I come through here every day," Antwine Jones said. "It just seems longer. It seems like more than 30 days."After a month, people still don't know when the stretch of North Avenue between Homewood Avenue and Greenmount Avenue will reopen."Everyday I come down Greenmount and I have to come through here, and it's kind of hard to get through here," Jones said. "They've got the road blocked off....
BALTIMORE, MD
luxuryrealestate.com

511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR

GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
CBS Baltimore

'Paint Out' held at Baltimore's Mount Vernon Place, paintings sold in September

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of artists captured the scenery of Mount Vernon and put it on display for a "paint out" on Sunday."I started painting in oil as a 12-year-old," artist Kathleen Kotarba said.Now, she is capturing the magic of Mount Vernon on canvas."The Mount Vernon place has it all: the most gorgeous architecture in the city, the Washington monument, beautiful fountains," Kotarba said.Kotarba is one of 30 artists who participated in the "paint out"—a day where the outdoors becomes the studio."It's all fair game," she said. If it's outdoors, it's all fair game."From watercolors to oil painting, painters from the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Bel Air (MD)

In northeastern Maryland, the seat of Harford County is an outer suburb of Baltimore, but with its own story to tell. Artsy downtown Bel Air packs history, cultural venues, a veteran farmers’ market, lively events, and an ever-growing network of hiking and biking trails to help you get around without a car.
BEL AIR, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mag Partners
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rock Hall, Maryland

Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
ROCK HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson

BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBAL Radio

New cameras coming to Owings Mills and Randallstown

Drivers in Baltimore County will need to slow down in some parts of Baltimore County. Otherwise, they risk getting a ticket. Four new speed cameras are being activated starting on Monday around the Owings Mills and Randallstown areas. They are in school zones near Woodholme Elementary, New Town Elementary and...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Port of Baltimore

Ever wondered what it’s like working at the Port of Baltimore?. In this video, longshore worker Kristina Berry gives a behind-the-scenes look at an average day at the Port. After bidding for work in the morning, Berry goes to work at the Seagirt Marine Terminal where she transports shipping containers off a ship.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 new speed cameras added to school zones in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Today the Baltimore County Police Department will activate four new speed camera locations in the following three school zones. Woodholme Elementary School, 300 block of Mt Wilson Lane (westbound) New Town High School & Elementary, 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd (both north and southbound) Randallstown...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sinai Hospital plans to build new 125,000-square-foot outpatient cancer center

Sinai Hospital is planning to build a new 125,000-square-foot cancer center to provide more treatment options to patients. Sinai is building the new facility to consolidate its outpatient cancer resources into one building at its northwest Baltimore campus. The Sinai Hospital Cancer Center, designed by Wilmot Sanz, of Rockville, is expected to be completed by 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Amazon selects Morgan State for New Program

— Today, Morgan State University announced a new partnership with Amazon naming Maryland’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) as a new ‘Education Partner’ for the technology company’s Career Choice program. Offered in collaboration with the University’s College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies (CICS), the Career Choice program now allows Amazon hourly employees located throughout Maryland and neighboring states to select Morgan as a destination to pursue a degree or learn new skills, with pre-paid tuition covered by Amazon. Morgan is one of three Maryland universities to be designated an Amazon Career Choice institution and the first 4-year HBCU in the program’s network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Second Gentleman Emhoff, Mayor Scott work with volunteers to reclaim West Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in Baltimore on Thursday to get his hands dirty and make the city greener.Emhoff said several times during his visit that the work he saw at the intersection of Ramsay and Calhoun Streets is what needs to be happening across the country."We are reclaiming this vacant lot . . . You're gonna have a bunch of trees here," he said. "You're gonna have benches. You're gonna have water flowing through."Emhoff worked side by side with volunteers from Americorps/Civic Works."This is part of an investment into our communities to make them healthier, safer," he said....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy