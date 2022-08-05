Crypto Flash News: Mehracki (MKI) and Tezos (XTZ) Are Ones To Watch In Q3

Since the great crypto crash last May, investors have been waiting on the next bullish wave that could finally sweep the market away from the hold of the bear. With crypto giants such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) appearing to indicate a steady upward motion, analysts say that the next wave is definitely close. When that time comes, the entire cryptocurrency market will rise with the ride. However, Uniglo (GLO), Fantom (FTM), and Optimism (OP) are expected to far exceed the profits that other cryptos could generate.

