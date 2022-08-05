Crypto Flash News: Mehracki (MKI) and Tezos (XTZ) Are Ones To Watch In Q3

Read on www.newsbtc.com
Related
NEWSBTC
Analysts Predicts Bitcoin Will Plunge Shortly But Suggest Buy Bitcoin
It is no secret that many cryptos have been experiencing a price plunge. As of June 18, the price of the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to about $17,622. This data was taken from Binance. Since then, there have been several conversations as to whether or not that price will be the lowest for the asset.
NEWSBTC
Mehracki (MKI) And Solana (SOL) – What Are The Similarities Between These Tokens?
The cryptocurrency world is huge, with various kinds of cryptocurrency assets. Since the first-ever Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created, a thousand more cryptocurrencies have emerged, with many more being launched daily. There are different categories for these crypto assets. We have tokens, cryptocurrency coins, stable coins, Non-Fungible Tokens, Initial Coin Offerings,...
NEWSBTC
What Would Be The Ethereum Merge Impact On Cryptocurrency Miners
Miners of both Bitcoin and Ethereum are still thriving regardless of the crypto winter. The revenue generated by Ethereum miners surpasses that of Bitcoin miners, according to the 2022 record. The growth of the miners is quite surprising given the increase in the cost of electricity. But all that might...
NEWSBTC
Buying Crypto With Only A Tap Is Now Possible With The PrimeXBT App
It is time to be greedy when others are fearful, as the investing and trading legends before us have instructed. The time to buy the dip in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is now. Doing so has never been easier – it is now possible to buy crypto in just a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Has Bitcoin Price Found Support At A Decade-Long Trend Line?
After a volatile first half, Bitcoin price action has been grinding sideways, seeking to find some type of reliable support. Although there has yet to be a clear sign of a reversal, the top cryptocurrency by market cap might have finally found support at a ten-year-long trend line. Complicated Technical...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Meme Coin Holders Buy Tamadoge Crypto Presale?
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders are looking for the best meme coins to buy following the cryptocurrency market corrections. One way to buy potentially profitable tokens is to buy crypto before listing. By investing early in the best crypto presales, investors can experience massive growth in the future. This guide...
NEWSBTC
Number Of Crypto ATMs Installed Worldwide Reaches New Milestone
With crypto adoption advancing rapidly over the last year, the installation of new crypto ATMs worldwide has also followed this accelerated rate. The number of countries where crypto ATMs are available remains on the rise too. Over the course of 2021, a large number of ATMs were installed as more countries accepted them. This time around, the number of crypto ATMs in the world has hit a new high, indicating that adoption remains high.
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin At $100K Is Just A “Matter Of Time”, Says Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin follows what Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, calls an “enduring trajectory”. The benchmark crypto is one of the best-performing assets in history, as the expert said in a recent report, and might be on track to record fresh gains in the second half of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price Moves Above $0.50, Is The Price Ready For Breakout?
Cardano price is currently trading slightly above $0.50, price of the asset has been consolidating over the past few days. ADA has been struggling below the immediate resistance level. The coin has attempted to flash a break-out couple of times but it was met with the bears each time. Since...
NEWSBTC
MEXC to List AURA Network, Supporting NFTs Adoption for More Possibilities
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC will list AURA, a scalable, agile and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption, on 12:00 August 9th (UTC). With the vision of “Building the Internet of NFTs”, Aura Network aims to create a world-class...
NEWSBTC
The Main Reason Why GNOX (GNOX) Could Flip Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) In 2023
Gnox is a top crypto project that could flip Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of price and market capitalization in 2023. The project has been on the rise since the start of the year when it was announced that it will be launched on Binance Smart Chain.
NEWSBTC
Gucci Is The First Business To Accept ApeCoin (APE). Is Robo Ape (RBA) Next In Line?
Blockchain networks have recently been conquering new frontiers, with businesses slowly starting to incorporate crypto payments in B2B and B2C sectors. And while many companies, including Microsoft and Whole Foods, were quick to adopt Bitcoin as a payment method, they were less hesitant to do so with other cryptocurrencies. Sure,...
NEWSBTC
DeFi Summer: Uniglo (GLO), Curve DAO (CURVE) and Waves (WAVES) Are Your Best Bet To Accumulate Wealth
Uniglo (GLO) — one token holds a diverse crypto portfolio. Uniglo is an investment token that designed especially for early adopters and long-term holders. This is one of those tokens that you hope to get your hands on during the ICO before it goes onto exchanges. Luckily for you, GLO is still in ICO.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whale Exchange Inflows Remain Down
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whale exchange inflows have remained down after hitting a local peak a while back, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Whales Aren’t Sending Many Coins To Exchanges Right Now. As pointed out by an analyst...
NEWSBTC
The Next Bullish Wave in Crypto Could Generate Huge Profits for Uniglo (GLO), Fantom (FTM), and Optimism (OP)
Since the great crypto crash last May, investors have been waiting on the next bullish wave that could finally sweep the market away from the hold of the bear. With crypto giants such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) appearing to indicate a steady upward motion, analysts say that the next wave is definitely close. When that time comes, the entire cryptocurrency market will rise with the ride. However, Uniglo (GLO), Fantom (FTM), and Optimism (OP) are expected to far exceed the profits that other cryptos could generate.
NEWSBTC
Drive into metaverse: Alibaba and SAIC-backed EV brand IM Motors opens IM Valley to further embrace blockchain tech
IM Motors, the high-end intelligent pure electric vehicle brand backed by Chinese largest automaker SAIC and e-commerce giant Alibaba, announces it will officially launch its Drive-to-Earn Reward Scheme while Mileage Mining mode will start on August 7, 2022 for IM Valley, a metaverse built for its car owners to earn digital “Stones” as they drive. It indicates the completion of IM Motors’ Customer Share Option Plan, or CSOP, an initiative to bring the power of data back to its owner with rewards and incentives in real life.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VLDR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
NEWSBTC
Market Sentiment Holds Steady As Bitcoin Aims For $24,000
Bitcoin has been holding steady over the weekend. The cryptocurrency had been able to beat the $24,000 mark last week but had retraced downward not long after. However, this retracement has not had too much of a negative impact on the sentiment toward the digital asset. As bitcoin has started upwards once more, the market sentiment has been incredibly strong.
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AZPN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
NEWSBTC
TA- Ethereum Price struggles To Breakout – Eyes $2,000
The price of Ethereum (ETH) has struggled to break out of a range against Tether (USDT) after being rejected from key resistance. Ethereum price has seen a relief bounce, with Bitcoin (BTC) rallying after closing the weekly candle with bullish sentiment from a daily low of $23,000 to a region of $24,100 in the early hours. (Data feeds from Binance)
Comments / 0